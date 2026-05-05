Arsenal equal astonishing 55-year record in Atletico Madrid win as Mikel Arteta singles out "immense" player

By Ben Knapton | 05 May 2026 22:46

Arsenal equalled an astonishing 55-year club record and wrote a new chapter of Champions League history in their monumental semi-final triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners ended an agonising 20-year exile from Europe's main event thanks to a gutsy display against Diego Simeone's side, who succumbed to a 1-0 loss on the night and a 2-1 aggregate defeat.

Bukayo Saka's tap-in towards the end of the first half was the difference between the two clubs, as Arsenal progressed to their first Champions League final since losing to Barcelona in the 2005-06 edition.

Either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain - who contest their second leg on Wednesday - will stand in the Gunners' way of lifting the trophy at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

Arteta's men may be viewed as the underdogs against either of the two top-scoring teams in the Champions League this season, but the finalists have now avoided defeat in each of their 14 continental clashes in 2025-26.

Arsenal equal club record for wins in single season

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

In Champions League history, there have been 44 instances of a team playing 14 games or more, and Arsenal are the only side to go unbeaten in all of them.

Arteta has masterminded 11 victories and three draws in the current edition, while also conceding just six goals along the way and registering nine clean sheets.

Arsenal's shut-out tonight also marked their 30th clean sheet across all competitions, where Arteta's men have now won a staggering 41 games in the current season.

With their second-leg victory, Arsenal also equalled their club record for their most wins in a single campaign, having also prevailed in 41 contests during their historic 1970-71 season.

That year, Bertie Mee led Arsenal to a First Division and FA Cup double, and Arteta could now oversee an unprecedented Premier League and Champions League-winning campaign for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta singles out "immense" Arsenal player in Atletico victory

© Iconsport / PA Images

Saka scored the winning goal, but every man in red and white played their part in a joyous evening for the Premier League leaders, whose manager Arteta singled out one "immense" player.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres missed a golden chance to put Arsenal 2-0 up, but the Swede played a key role in Saka's winner and used his physical frame to his advantage, drawing three fouls and constantly backing into defenders to hold up play.

Asked about Gyokeres's display by Amazon Prime, Arteta had nothing but praise for his summer signing, in spite of his second-half howler in front of goal.

"He was immense," Arteta said on Gyokeres. "You could see the reaction of the crowd ever time he was holding the ball. His work rate, what he's giving the team, it's just incredible."

After learning their opponents for the 2025-26 UCL final, Arsenal continue their pursuit of the Premier League title away to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.