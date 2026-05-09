Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man City vs. Brentford

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 00:05

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester City's home clash with Brentford, and a contest between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

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Having missed the chance to wrap up Champions League qualification at Old Trafford, Liverpool can rubber-stamp a top-five finish in the Premier League table when they host Chelsea in Saturday's early kickoff at Anfield.

The reigning champions' winning streak came to an end in an agonising 3-2 loss to Manchester United last weekend, shortly before the Blues' 3-1 home reverse to Nottingham Forest - a sorry sixth top-flight defeat in a row.

We say: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

Liverpool are not without their problems, but Chelsea's Premier League season is ending catastrophically, and McFarlane's men could return to scoreless ways on Saturday.

Given the fitness issues on the hosts' end, a classic is surely not in store, but Slot's side have netted multiple goals in four of their last five games and may only need one to ensure their Champions League spot.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups

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Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to strengthen their hopes of securing European football for next season when they welcome already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Amex Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The spoils were shared in the reverse fixture at Molineux in October last year when an own goal from Bart Verbruggen was cancelled out by an 86th-minute equaliser from Seagulls defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves do not want to exit the Premier League on a whimper and will be keen to produce a spirited performance for their travelling supporters.

However, it is difficult to look beyond a victory for a European-chasing Brighton outfit, who are determined to bounce back from last weekend's loss and boast more than enough quality in the final third to breach the Old Gold's leaky backline on multiple occasions.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Wolves, including team news and predicted lineups

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Champions League football has been secured for Manchester United, but the future of interim head coach Michael Carrick is yet to be decided ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Red Devils are looking to complete their ninth Premier League double over the Black Cats after winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford seven months ago.

We say: Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United

Sunderland’s recent home form does not make for good reading (W1 L4), but you can expect the Black Cats to be fired up for their penultimate home game of the season in front of a sell-out crowd, with Le Bris's men still harbouring aspirations of a top-seven finish.

The hosts will back themselves to score given that Man United have conceded in eight of their last 10 Premier League games, but we can envisage the in-form visitors outscoring their opponents en route to a narrow victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups

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On opposite ends of 3-0 scorelines in gameweek 35, European-chasing Fulham and Bournemouth do battle at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The illness-hit Cottagers were comprehensively beaten by Arsenal last time out, while the Cherries capitalised on Crystal Palace's continental fatigue in a 3-0 victory over the Eagles.

We say: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

So long as Fulham have stayed virus-free this week, expect to see a re-energised Cottagers on their own turf, where Silva's men have got the better of their opponents more often than not this term.

Victory may still be beyond the inconsistent hosts, but as Bournemouth have become the stalemate specialists this season - drawing a league-high 16 games - a share of the spoils is a realistic outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

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With their Premier League title hopes hanging by the thinnest of threads, Manchester City will endeavour to return to winning ways when they welcome European-chasing Brentford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Citizens have already beaten the Bees twice without reply this season, winning 1-0 in the top flight six months ago before securing a 2-0 EFL Cup fifth-round victory in December.

We say: Manchester City 2-1 Brentford

Man City have no choice but to dust themselves down from Monday’s frantic draw and produce a clinical, mistake-free performance that can get them over the line against a top-six-chasing Brentford side arriving at the Etihad with renewed confidence.

Another closely-contested battle between these two teams could be in store, but we expect the Citizens to rise to the occasion on home soil and secure a hard-fought victory to keep their slim title hopes alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups