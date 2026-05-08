Team News: Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 08 May 2026 17:30

Premier League title outsiders Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday when they welcome top-six hopefuls Brentford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Citizens claimed a slender 1-0 victory over the Bees in the reverse fixture six months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)

Doubtful: Rodri (groin), Ruben Dias (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee)

Doubtful: Rico Henry (thigh), Jordon Henderson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Hickey; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago