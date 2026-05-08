Team News: Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Premier League title outsiders Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday when they welcome top-six hopefuls Brentford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.
The Citizens claimed a slender 1-0 victory over the Bees in the reverse fixture six months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. BRENTFORD
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)
Doubtful: Rodri (groin), Ruben Dias (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland
BRENTFORD
Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee)
Doubtful: Rico Henry (thigh), Jordon Henderson (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Hickey; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago