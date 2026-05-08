Premier League Gameweek 36
Man City
May 9, 2026 5.30pm
Etihad Stadium
Brentford

Team News: Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Premier League title outsiders Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday when they welcome top-six hopefuls Brentford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Citizens claimed a slender 1-0 victory over the Bees in the reverse fixture six months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. BRENTFORD

 
 

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)

Doubtful: Rodri (groin), Ruben Dias (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee)

Doubtful: Rico Henry (thigh), Jordon Henderson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Hickey; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago

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