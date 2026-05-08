Preview: Bahia vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 08 May 2026 15:31

Bahia host Cruzeiro at the Arena Fonte Nova on Saturday, May 9, in the 15th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, with the home side looking to build on a strong run that has kept them comfortably inside the top ten. The Tricolor will aim to make the most of home advantage as they seek to strengthen their position in the upper half of the table.

Cruzeiro, by contrast, are attempting to pull clear of the bottom half and arrive in need of a response. The Raposa view the trip to Salvador as an important opportunity to secure a positive result and gain some breathing space in the national campaign.

Match preview

Sixth-placed Bahia go into the fixture with 22 points from 13 games — six wins, four draws and three defeats — and remain within the Copa Libertadores qualification places for 2027. However, they arrive under pressure after a run of four games without a win.

That difficult spell began with a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, was compounded by a 3-1 elimination at the hands of Remo in the Copa do Brasil, and continued with successive 2-2 draws against Santos and São Paulo. In the latter, played at the Morumbis, the side fell behind twice before snatching a point in the second half — a display of resilience they will need to reproduce in front of their own supporters.

The alarm bells are ringing in defence: nine goals conceded across the last four matches have taken the tally to 33 in 27 games this season, the second-worst defensive average of the Rogério Ceni era at the club. Even so, their goal difference in the Brasileirão remains positive (+3), and the Tricolor benefited from a full week of training at the CT Evaristo de Macedo — an advantage over rivals whose energies have been divided by continental competition.

The Fonte Nova is central to their plan: in home fixtures against Cruzeiro, Bahia have won 12, lost 10 and drawn six from 28 meetings — a rare balance in a head-to-head that the Raposa have generally dominated overall. With the relegation zone well out of reach and the top four just two points away, a win would thrust the Tricolor back into the race for continental qualification and ease the pressure on their manager.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, arrive in Salvador in a precarious position: 15th in the table with 16 points from 14 games (four wins, four draws and six defeats), a goal difference of -6 and just one point more than Corinthians, the first side inside the relegation zone. A 1-3 defeat to Atlético-MG in the Mineiro derby ended a run of three consecutive Brasileirão victories.

The Raposa did, however, produce an important response last Wednesday when they held Universidad Católica to a goalless draw in Chile in the Copa Libertadores, despite playing more than 45 minutes with ten men. The result keeps the club alive in the race for the last 16 and restored confidence ahead of the Salvador assignment, though the physical toll of the trip is unavoidable.

Artur Jorge must reorganise his side in light of significant absentees at left-back and in attack, which will likely force him to improvise in certain areas. The Portuguese manager, who took charge at the start of the season, favours compact defensive blocks and quick transitions — the approach that underpinned the recent three-game winning run before the Mineirão setback.

The pressure falls squarely on the visitors: collecting points on the road has become a necessity to open up a gap above the relegation zone ahead of a congested May schedule that still features Palmeiras, Boca Juniors and Chapecoense.

The overall head-to-head record favours Cruzeiro (33 wins, 14 draws and 14 defeats from 61 meetings), but the relative balance at the Fonte Nova and the gulf in goal difference between the two sides (+3 against -6) suggest that history alone will not be enough to guarantee an immediate recovery on Saturday.

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Alongside their in-form challenges, Bahia head into the fixture with notable absentees across three areas of the squad. First-choice goalkeeper Ronaldo has been sidelined since March following a dislocation of his right elbow and is not expected to return until after the World Cup.

Midfielder Caio Alexandre, nursing a thigh muscle injury, and forward Ruan Pablo, working his way back from an ankle problem, complete the list of players in the treatment room.

With no midweek fixture to contend with, the Tricolor had the entire week to train at the CT Evaristo de Macedo — a factor that should help Rogerio Ceni fine-tune his side as they seek to end their four-game winless run. Leo Vieira continues as first-choice goalkeeper, while the attacking unit led by Willian Jose and Everton Ribeiro has kept the club in sixth place in the Brasileirao.

Cruzeiro face more significant selection headaches. Artur Jorge is without left-back Kaiki and forward Keny Arroyo, both suspended following red cards in the derby against Atletico-MG.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Kaua Prates, Kaiki's natural replacement, is also injured, leaving the manager to improvise in the defensive department.

Despite the absentees, the Raposa arrive with momentum from recent performances. Kaio Jorge, the club's top scorer this season with nine goals, remains their primary attacking threat as Cruzeiro look to move away from 15th place.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Leo; Nicolas Acevedo, David Duarte, Santiago Mingo, Luciano Juba; Erick, Jean Lucas, Everton Ribeiro; Kike Olivera, Erick Pulga, Willian Jose. Manager: Rogerio Ceni.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Fabrício Bruno, Jonathan Jesus and Kaua Moraes; Gerson, Lucas Romero, Christian, Matheus Pereira; Wanderson, Kaio Jorge. Manager: Artur Jorge.

We say: Bahia 2-2 Cruzeiro

Both sides head into the contest with similar attacking profiles, while their respective defences have shown vulnerability against opponents capable of generating a high volume of chances. That combination points towards an open encounter, with quick transitions and opportunities at both ends rather than a cagey, low-scoring affair.

The importance of the fixture should only reinforce that approach, with neither team in a position to settle for anything less than three points. As a result, an expansive contest appears likely, and a 2-2 draw would reflect the balance between two sides with comparable tactical intent and enough attacking quality to find the net.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.