Preview: Bahia vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 24 Apr 2026 14:47

The Arena Fonte Nova plays host to the clash between Bahia and Santos on Saturday in round 13 of the Brasileiro.

Bahia, in fifth with 20 points, are looking to bounce back from a difficult week that brought defeats to Flamengo and Remo. Santos, meanwhile, arrive in Salvador in 15th place with 13 points and face mounting pressure to avoid slipping closer to the relegation zone.

Match preview

Bahia head into matchday 13 as one of the most consistent sides in the upper half of the table. Across 11 Brasileiro fixtures, they have recorded six wins, two draws and three defeats, scoring 15 and conceding 12—keeping Rogerio Ceni's side firmly in the top-six hunt.

Despite those numbers, recent form has raised concerns. Inconsistency in the last few rounds has eroded some of the cushion built earlier in the campaign, but Bahia remain competitive in the top flight.

It was a particularly difficult week for Tricolor last time out, with losses to Flamengo in the league and Remo in the Copa do Brasil piling pressure on the squad. The once-positive atmosphere at Arena Fonte Nova now reflects growing frustration among supporters.

The early Copa Libertadores exit against O'Higgins had already left its mark. Recent stumbles only reinforce the need for an immediate response, with Rogerio Ceni’s return to the dugout after suspension viewed as a key factor.

Ceni is looking to rediscover the level shown in wins over Athletico Paranaense and Mirassol—matches where Bahia demonstrated organisation, intensity and attacking efficiency. Returning to that standard is crucial to maintaining a place among the league’s leading sides.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos, meanwhile, have endured a highly erratic start. With three wins, four draws and five defeats from 12 games, the club remain perilously close to the drop zone, with inconsistency defining their campaign.

The arrival of Alexi Stival after Juan Pablo Vojvoda's departure has yet to yield the expected improvement. Santos have alternated between brief recoveries and further dips, with collective inconsistency remaining a central issue.

A congested fixture list is also taking its toll. With matches in the Brasileirao, Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, Santos are feeling the strain. For this fixture, the squad arrive with less than 48 hours’ rest after drawing with Coritiba—a factor that could impact performance.

Bahia Brasileiro form:

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Bahia form (all competitions):

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Santos Brasileiro form:

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Bahia approach the fixture with a near-full squad. Goalkeeper Ronaldo (elbow) and attacker Ruan Pablo (ankle ligament) are the confirmed absentees, while Kanu remains in a physical transition phase after a long layoff.

Leo Vieira is expected to start in goal with an unchanged back line of Acevedo, David Duarte, Ramos Mingo and Luciano Juba. In midfield, Caio Alexandre, Jean Lucas and Everton Ribeiro are set to form the trio responsible for shape and movement.

In attack, Kike Olivera and Erick Pulga are likely to start out wide, with Willian Jose as the central striker. Everaldo and Ademir provide options from the bench to change the attacking dynamic.

At Santos, the medical department is stretched. Neymar will be rested on Cuca’s orders, with the manager wanting his No. 10 in top condition for the continental clash with San Lorenzo on Tuesday. Gabigol and Igor Vinicius are both suspended after picking up their third yellow cards against Fluminense.

Gustavo Henrique, a standout in recent rounds, left the Copa do Brasil match with a suspected thigh injury and awaits examination results. Gabriel Brazao has been released by the club for personal reasons and will not travel.

Vinicius Lira is still recovering from a knee ligament injury, while Gabriel Menino is sidelined with a thigh problem.

Cuca is expected to turn to Diogenes in goal. At right-back, Mayke is likely to be recalled despite not featuring since February. In midfield, Christian Oliva—who replaced Gustavo Henrique against Coritiba—is set to start.

Rollheiser is the leading candidate to fill Neymar's creative role. Up front, Lautaro Diaz and Thaciano compete for the striker's berth—a decision likely to hinge on the manager’s preferred profile for this match.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Vieira; Acevedo, Duarte, Mingo, Juba; Alexandre, Lucas, Ribeiro; Olivera, Pulga, Jose

Santos possible starting lineup:

Diogenes; Mayke, Verissimo, Peres, Escobar; Arao, Oliva, Bontempo; Barreal, Rollheiser, Diaz

We say: Bahia 2-1 Santos

The Arena Fonte Nova is a notoriously difficult venue for visitors, and Santos arrive in Salvador facing their toughest circumstances of the season. With key players like Neymar, Gabigol and Gabriel Brazao all absent, Cuca is forced to field a reshuffled side lacking its usual cohesion.

Bahia, despite back-to-back defeats, retain their first-choice core and welcome Rogerio Ceni back to the touchline. The pressure from home supporters should galvanise the squad, and recent history reinforces their status as favourites. Given Santos’ lengthy list of absentees, all signs point toward the hosts taking control and securing the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.