Preview: Grimsby Town vs Salford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 08 May 2026 16:07

Looking to continue their respective unbeaten runs from the regular season, Grimsby Town and Salford City clash for the first leg of their League Two playoff semi-final on Sunday.

The Mariners are seeking Blundell Park success after drawing at Tranmere Rovers last weekend, whilst the Ammies shared the spoils at Crawley Town.

Match preview

Following a damaging 2-1 defeat at the base of Chesterfield on April 14, Grimsby Town have strung together a four-match unbeaten run (W3 D1) in League Two, securing their spot in the playoff picture.

The Mariners' three-game winning sequence came to a halt at Tranmere last weekend, however, with a third league strike of the term for winger Justin Amaluzor ultimately enough to seal a 1-1 draw and subsequent top-seven qualification.

After losing just one of their final seven third-tier contests (W5 D1) of the regular season, Grimsby ended up in seventh position in the League Two standings, two points ahead of Barnet in eighth spot.

Netting 41 times across 23 league fixtures at Blundell Park so far this season, only Cambridge United (43) and Notts County (45) have been more potent on home soil, with the Mariners scoring seven goals in recent wins over Crewe Alexandra and Swindon Town.

Taking to League Two like a duck to water following a 16-goal campaign for Truro City in National League South last campaign, Jaze Kabia is the main man in Grimsby's attack this season, bagging 18 strikes in 46 appearances.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

As is the case with Sunday afternoon's hosts, Salford City arrive at Blundell Park for this first-leg clash boasting a four-game unbeaten streak (W2 D2), last tasting competitive defeat at Crewe on Easter Monday.

However, there will be a lingering feeling of disappointment within the ranks of the Ammies after a heartbreaking goalless draw at Crawley on the final day, meaning that Karl Robinson's troops missed out on automatic promotion to Cambridge.

Losing a considerable total of 15 matches in the regular season - the same amount as 15th-placed Fleetwood Town - it is not surprising that Salford failed to make the grade for a top-three finish, finishing one point behind the third-placed U's.

The Ammies need to improve on their recent away form if they wish to grab a second-leg advantage, with Sunday afternoon's visitors winning just one of their past four League Two outings (D1 L2).

Perhaps a sign of things to come over the course of this two-legged affair, Grimsby comfortably did the double over Salford during the regular season, easing past the Ammies by a 3-1 scoreline at Blundell Park in early March.

Grimsby Town League Two form:

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Salford City League Two form:

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Team News

© Imago

Subbed off early into the second half against Tranmere last weekend, Grimsby's Andy Cook could drop to the bench on Sunday.

After bagging a hat trick versus Swindon a week previous, Kabia only featured for 13 minutes last time out but should be promoted to the starting XI for this match.

With experience of winning promotion from League One to the Championship with Peterborough United, Christy Pym is the backup goalkeeper for the Mariners.

Following a solid clean sheet against Crawley last time out, Salford should stick with a centre-back pairing of Brandon Cooper and Adebola Oluwo.

Boasting FA Cup and Premier League titles on his CV, Fabio Borini has the potential to provide a moment of playoff magic for the Ammies.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Smith; Warren, Kacurri, McJannet, Sweeney; Turi, Amaluzor, Green, Walker, Vernam; Kabia

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Young; Turton, Oluwo, Cooper, Garbutt; Longelo, Austerfield, Butcher, Ehibhatiomhan; Graydon, Udoh

We say: Grimsby Town 2-0 Salford City

With home-field advantage and a good recent record against the visitors, Grimsby will be confident of taking control of the two-legged tie at Blundell Park on Sunday.

The Ammies would probably bite your arm off for a draw this weekend, however, we feel that a damaging defeat is on the cards for Robinson's men.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.