Brentford injury news: Bees receive Jordan Henderson fitness boost ahead of Man City fixture

By Ben Sully | 08 May 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 15:44

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has confirmed that Jordan Henderson has proved his fitness in time for Saturday's Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

The Bees travel to the Etihad Stadium in high spirits after they ended a six-game winless run with an emphatic 3-0 win over West Ham United last weekend.

That result moved Brentford up to seventh place in the Premier League table, which is currently a Conference League qualification spot.

The Bees, who are looking to qualify for UEFA for the first time in their history, are just a point adrift of Bournemouth in sixth position, seven points away from the top five and only a point clear of eighth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea, Everton and Fulham are also within three points of the Bees, who know that every point could make the difference in their European qualification bid, even if they face an almighty task against title-chasing Man City.

© Imago / News Images

Henderson to return for Man City clash

Vitaly Janelt could have a role to play after returning from injury as an unused substitute last weekend.

The Dane will be joined in the squad by fellow midfielder Henderson, who has recovered from an injury issue that has kept him out of action since a goalless draw against Leeds United on March 21.

"The squad are good, they're full of energy, and they've had a really good week," Andrews told reporters in Friday's pre-match press conference.

"I'm not long off the training pitch, and there's a good energy around it; everyone's in a pretty good place.

"Vitaly will be a little bit closer now, with another week's training under his belt. He did well to even be involved last weekend, and we wanted him to be in the squad.

"Jordan will be involved tomorrow, he's had a good week's training as well."

Even if he is not ready to start, the 35-year-old's experience will be invaluable at such an important stage of the season.

The former Liverpool captain has made 29 competitive appearances this season, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

Who is unavailable for Brentford's away trip?

Rico Henry remains sidelined with a hamstring problem that has kept him out of the last seven games.

The 28-year-old has at least stepped up his recovery with a return to the grass in Friday's session.

The Bees are also unable to call upon long-term absentees Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho, who are recovering from serious knee injuries.