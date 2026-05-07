Man City lineup vs. Brentford Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 07 May 2026 15:05 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 16:24

A late call is set to be made on the availability of Manchester City midfielder Rodri for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard has missed the last three games with a groin injury and remains doubtful, while Ruben Dias (ankle) is expected to remain on the sidelines with fellow defender Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture)

Following Monday’s frantic 3-3 draw at Everton, a huge setback in City’s pursuit of the Premier League title, manager Pep Guardiola will weigh up whether to stick with the same starting lineup or make a couple of bold changes.

Marc Guehi was at fault for one of Man City’s goals against Everton, but he is expected to remain at the heart of the defence alongside Abdukodir Khusanov, protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Matheus Nunes and Nico O’Reilly are both set to continue as full-backs, though the latter is also an option to move into midfield if Rayan Ait-Nouri is recalled and Nico Gonzalez is taken out of the first XI. Mateo Kovacic is also pushing to start having returned to full fitness.

Outgoing captain Bernardo Silva is expected to start again in the middle of the pitch, and the same can be said for playmaker Rayan Cherki, while Jeremy Doku’s impressive two-goal display against Everton should be rewarded with another start on the left flank.

Antoine Semenyo is also likely to retain his starting spot on the right wing, but Savinho and Phil Foden are both options at Guardiola’s disposal.

Star striker Erling Haaland, who scored his 25th Premier League goal of the season on Monday, has found the net four times in his previous six appearances against Brentford and is expected to continue up front, forcing Omar Marmoush to begin as a substitute.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Manchester City