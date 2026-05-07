Preview: Sevilla vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 18:06

Sevilla will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins and give their La Liga survival hopes a real boost when they welcome Espanyol to Estadio Ramon on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point above the relegation zone, while Espanyol - still without a victory in 2026 - occupy 13th spot in the division.

Match preview

Sevilla have managed to win two of their last four league matches, including a 1-0 success over Real Sociedad last time out, with the result leaving them in 17th spot in the table, one point above the relegation zone heading into the final straight.

It is a fascinating battle at the bottom of the division, with a number of teams in and around that area picking up positive results, and Sevilla will be eyeing another victory this weekend against an Espanyol outfit that are incredibly still searching for their first win of 2026.

Sevilla have picked up 22 points on home soil this season and will be welcoming an Espanyol side that have 17 points from 17 games on their travels, which is the eighth-best away record in the division.

Los Nervionenses only avoided relegation by a single point last season, and their battle could go to the wire again this term, with Luis Garcia's side having another tough campaign.

Sevilla actually lost 2-1 to Espanyol in the reverse game between the two sides earlier this season, which proved to be their first defeat to the Catalan outfit since January 2017.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Espanyol have not beaten Sevilla at Estadio Ramon since January 2011, so there is plenty on the line this weekend, especially as the Catalan outfit are winless since December.

In the first half of the campaign, Manolo Gonzalez's side had the look of a team capable of being challengers for a Champions League finish, but it has been a disastrous second half of the season, failing to pick up a single win.

The White and Blues will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Real Madrid, with the result leaving them 13th spot in the table.

Espanyol are not out of the relegation mix, sitting three points above 18th-placed Alaves, and another defeat here would leave them in serious danger.

Gonzalez's team will take on Athletic Bilbao, Osasuna and Real Sociedad in their final three league games of the campaign.

Sevilla La Liga form:

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Espanyol La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Sevilla will be without the services of Marcao for the remainder of the season through injury, while Isaac Romero and Manu Bueno are both facing late fitness tests.

The home side will be boosted by the return of Djibril Sow, though, with the midfielder available again after missing the win over Real Sociedad last time out through suspension.

There might be just the one change to the side that started against Real Sociedad, with Sow potentially coming in for Romero if the striker is indeed ruled out.

As for Espanyol, Javi Puado is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while Cyril Ngonge is facing a late fitness test.

Pol Lozano is available again following a suspension, though, which will boost the away team's midfield options for the fixture at Estadio Ramon.

There could be a change in the final third of the field following the Real Madrid fixture, with Kike Garcia potentially coming in for Roberto Fernandez.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Gudelj; Vargas, Sow, Ejuke; Maupay

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Zarate, Exposito; Sanchez, Terrats, Roca; K Garcia

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol

Espanyol's winless run could continue until the end of the campaign, and it might end up with them being relegated from the top flight. Sevilla's recent form at home has been strong, and we are expecting Los Nervionenses to claim all three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.