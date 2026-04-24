Preview: Osasuna vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 13:34 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 13:36

Sevilla's battle to keep hold of their La Liga status will continue on Sunday evening, when they make the trip to Estadio El Sadar to tackle Osasuna.

The visitors are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point above 18th-placed Alaves, while Osasuna are 10th, five points behind sixth-placed Getafe.

Match preview

Osasuna are certainly not out of the running when it comes to the European spots in Spain's top flight, with Alessio Lisci's side currently 10th in the division, five points off sixth-placed Getafe.

Los Rojillos, who finished ninth in La Liga last season, have only managed to win one of their last seven games in Spain's top flight, though, which came at home to Girona on March 21.

Since then, Osasuna have drawn with Alaves and Real Betis, in addition to suffering a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao, so their hopes of a European finish have been damaged of late.

Lisci's side have been impressive at home this season, boasting the sixth-best La Liga record in front of their own supporters, claiming 29 points from 15 matches.

Osasuna also beat Sevilla 1-0 in the corresponding game between the two sides last season, but it finished 1-0 to Sevilla in their contest at Estadio Ramon back in November.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla finished 17th in Spain's top flight last season, avoiding relegation by a single point, and they are once again involved in a battle towards the bottom of the division in 2025-26.

Los Nervionenses have not played outside of La Liga since the 2000-01 campaign, so it would be an incredible story if they were relegated this season, especially as three straight fourth-placed finishes were secured at this level between 2020 and 2022.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Levante, and they have been beaten in four of their last five league games.

Sevilla currently sit 17th in the division, only one point ahead of 18th-placed Alaves, and they have some tough matches to come before the end of the season.

Indeed, Los Nervionenses will face Real Sociedad, Espanyol, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Celta Vigo before the campaign concludes, so it is difficult to see where their points are coming from.

Osasuna La Liga form:

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Sevilla La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna remain without the services of long-term absentee Iker Benito, but Alejandro Catena and Asier Osambela are available again following suspensions.

Ante Budimir found it difficult to make his mark against Athletic last time out, but the experienced striker has scored 16 La Liga goals this season and is set to continue through the middle.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Osasuna lineup for this match, with Ruben Garcia set to feature down the left, while there will also be a spot in the attack for Victor Munoz.

As for Sevilla, Marcao is out for the remainder of the season through injury, while Cesar Azpilicueta remains a doubt for the away team this weekend.

No fresh issues have been reported from the clash with Levante last time out, but there could be a change to a back four for this match, with Djibril Sow likely to be introduced into the midfield.

There are options for change further forward, but it is expected that Akor Adams, who has eight league goals to his name this season, will retain his starting role.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Galan; Munoz, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Munoz; Budimir

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Sanchez, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Gudelj, Agoume; Romero, Sow, Vargas; Adams

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla

We are expecting Sunday's match to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Osasuna have been so strong on home soil this season, and they are welcoming a Sevilla outfit that are struggling for confidence, so we have had to side with Lisci's team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.