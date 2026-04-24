Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 13:12

Two teams with plenty to fight for in the latter stages of the campaign will lock horns in the Spanish capital on Sunday afternoon, as Rayo Vallecano welcome Real Sociedad.

Rayo are currently 11th in the La Liga table, four points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad, who have already claimed European football for next season courtesy of their Copa del Rey success.

Match preview

Rayo have managed to ease some relegation concerns in recent weeks, winning two of their last three La Liga matches, including a 1-0 success over Espanyol on Thursday night, with the result moving them up into 11th position in the table.

The capital outfit are now five points clear of the relegation zone, while they are only four points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad ahead of this weekend's contest.

Rayo can still claim a European finish in La Liga, but their best chance of playing more European football next term will come in this season's Conference League, with Inigo Perez's side in the semi-finals of the competition, preparing to tackle Strasbourg over two legs.

Los Franjirrojos will welcome Strasbourg for the first leg of their last-four clash on April 30 before heading to France on May 7 in the hope of reaching the final.

Rayo have only actually lost twice at home in the league this season, with eight draws the most in the division in front of their own supporters, which could hint at the scoreline this weekend.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad have only won three of their 15 away La Liga matches this season, but they will enter this game off the back of a home defeat, going down 1-0 to Getafe on Wednesday night.

La Real won the Copa del Rey final against Atletico Madrid last weekend, though, which secured a spot in the league phase of next season's Europa League.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side are not mathematically out of the race when it comes to securing Champions League football for next season - it is a very tall order, but the Basque outfit will aim to win their final six league games of the campaign and see where that leaves them.

Real Sociedad currently sit eighth in the table, seven points off fifth-placed Real Betis and 15 from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who are in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

La Real have actually only won one of their last six matches against Rayo in all competitions and suffered a 1-0 defeat when the pair locked horns in the reverse game back in October.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Real Sociedad La Liga form:

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Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Rayo will be without the services of Diego Mendez for this weekend's match through injury, while Luiz Felipe, Randy Nteka and Alvaro Garcia are all facing late fitness tests.

There will be another definite absentee for the hosts on Sunday alongside Mendez, with Augusto Batalla suspended following his milestone booking in the clash with Espanyol.

There is positive news on the availability front, though, as both Nobel Mendy and Florian Lejeune are available for selection after being suspended last time out.

As for Real Sociedad, Sergio Gomez is available again following a suspension and is set to start at left-back, but Duje Caleta-Car is banned, having picked up a milestone yellow card against Getafe.

Inaki Ruperez and Alvaro Odriozola will also miss the game due to injury problems, while Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Goncalo Guedes and Jon Karrikaburu are facing late fitness tests.

Real Sociedad's issues in the middle of their defence could mean that defensive midfielder Jon Gorrotxategi is asked to feature at the back for the Basque team.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Balliu, Lejeune, Mendy, Espino; Gumbau, Lopez; Akhomach, Diaz, Martin; Camello

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Gorrotxategi, Gomez; Turrientes, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad

It was 2-2 in the corresponding game between the two sides last season, and we are finding it difficult to separate them once again, with both managers potentially having to accept a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.