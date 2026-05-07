Preview: Stevenage vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 07 May 2026 13:05

Fighting for a chance at Wembley Stadium success later this month, Stevenage and Stockport County clash for the first leg of their League One playoff semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The Boro will be looking for consecutive Hertfordshire victories after beating Wigan Athletic last weekend, whilst the Hatters are battling to build on their recent away triumph at Barnsley.

Match preview

Courtesy of a four-game unbeaten run (W2 D2) at the conclusion of the 46-game season, Stevenage have snuck into the League One playoffs by the skin of their teeth, breaking hearts in Luton and Plymouth last weekend.

Managing a dramatic 3-2 success at already-relegated Northampton Town, Plymouth Argyle appeared set to snatch the final top-six berth before a 91st-minute winner from Boro's Dan Sweeney claimed maximum points at the expense of Wigan.

After a dramatic conclusion of the regular campaign last weekend, Alex Revell's troops are in the process of composing themselves for a two-legged battle with Stockport, who finished just two points ahead of Saturday's hosts in the League One standings.

The Boro will be hoping to lean on their exceptional defensive capabilities in Hertfordshire this weekend, with Stevenage conceding just 13 goals across 23 third-tier home contests in 2025-26 - four fewer than any other team.

At the other end of the pitch, Northern Ireland international Jamie Reid has been giving League One defenders nightmares for some time now, with the 31-year-old desperate for a crack at the Championship.

© Imago / Focus Images

After three straight matches at Edgeley Park at the end of April which yielded just three points, Stockport County concluded their regular season with a resounding 3-1 victory at the Oakwell base of Barnsley.

Strikes from Adama Sidibeh, Ollie Norwood and Benony Andresson secured a 22nd third-tier success of the campaign for the Hatters, who have secured back-to-back third-placed finishes in this division.

Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Weymouth and King's Lynn Town in the National League as recently as 2022, Stockport have enjoyed a remarkable rise and could be playing above former Premier League champions Leicester City next term.

The captain of the Hatters' promotion-hungry ship since November 2021, head coach Dave Challinor is looking to add a third promotion to his County CV, with Stevenage standing in the way during the upcoming semi-final occasion.

Stockport will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their trip to Stevenage earlier this calendar year, when goals from centre-back Carl Piergianni and Matt Phillips resulted in a 2-1 victory for the Boro in February.

Stevenage League One form:

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Stockport County League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

After keeping a solid clean sheet last time out, Stevenage should stick with a centre-back pairing of Piergianni and Charli Goode.

Netting the all-important winner late on versus Wigan, 32-year-old Sweeney is certainly pushing for a start.

Part of Wycombe Wanderers' failed push for League One promotion last season, Beryly Lubala could make an impact for Stevenage off the bench on Saturday.

Possessing experience of playing in the Championship with Birmingham City, Josh Dacres-Cogley is the starting right-back for Stockport.

The Hatters have a number of strong options in attack, including Louie Barry, Tanto Olaofe and Ben Osborn.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Earley; Kemp, Thompson, White, Roberts; Phillips, Reid

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Wootton, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Bailey, Barry, Stokes, Osborn; Sidibeh

We say: Stevenage 1-0 Stockport County

Losing just twice across 23 home league matches this season, Stevenage need to make home-field advantage count ahead of next week's trip to Edgeley Park.

This could lead to a cagey affair in Hertfordshire, where Stockport would not be dismayed by a one-goal defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.