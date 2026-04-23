Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 23 Apr 2026 16:54 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 17:01

15th-placed Doncaster Rovers welcome playoff hopefuls Stevenage to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a League One clash that could see the visitors secure their place in the top six.

Grant McCann’s side were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City in midweek, a result that confirmed the Imps as champions, while Stevenage boosted their playoff hopes with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley to move three points clear of seventh place with two games remaining.

Match preview

Following their League Two title triumph last season, Doncaster Rovers’ primary objective for this campaign was to secure their League One status, a target they achieved last weekend with a convincing 3-1 victory over Northampton Town.

McCann’s side were unable to build on that result, however, falling to defeat against Lincoln City in their first outing after confirming survival, with a Ben House brace condemning them to a 2-0 loss on home soil.

Despite that setback, Rovers’ form leading into the fixture had been strong and played a key role in preserving their third tier status with games to spare, having recorded three wins from their previous five matches to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

If the South Yorkshire side want to build on their performances next season then their attacking unit will be an area they hope can improve.

Their 46 goals scored is among the lowest in League One with just three sides scoring fewer and meaning a high number of their wins have come in tight and cagey affairs.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As for Stevenage, they currently enter their 45th league match of the season in sixth place with hopes of ending the campaign in the playoff places having already earned 14 more points than their 2024-25 total.

Recent form has seen Alex Revell's side lose just once in their last seven outings, although that was a humbling 5-1 defeat to fellow playoff rivals Bolton Wanderers, and earn four wins during that time that has seen them consistently occupy sixth place.

Like their hosts, goals have been relatively hard to come by, with Stevenage’s return of 47 goals one of the lowest in the division and the lowest total among the current top 12.

However, their defensive record has been a major strength, with just 45 goals conceded giving them the third-best backline in League One, a platform that has been fundamental in their push for a playoff place.

Revell’s men will be aiming to record a fifth clean sheet of the month this weekend, and if they can combine that with another victory, they could head into the final game of the season with their playoff spot already secured.

Unsurprisingly, the pair played out a goalless draw when they met back in November, recent goalscoring and defensive form could suggest more of the same here.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

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Stevenage League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Doncaster Rovers were able to come away from their latest clash with no further injuries and have the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

Neill Byrne has recently returned to the matchday squad following his injury and could make his first start since sustaining a hamstring issue that has kept him on the sidelines.

Despite their struggles in front of goal, McCann is expected to persist with the attacking trio of Brandon Hanlan, Elliot Lee and Hakeeb Adelakun.

As for Stevenage, they also came away from their midweek encounter with no additional injury concerns but do remain without several first-team players.

Luther James-Wildin and Lewis Freestone will continue to be unavailable at the back so expect the same back three of Charlie Goode, Carl Piergianni and Saxon Earley to start together again.

Dan Kemp, who has scored three goals in his last four appearances, should continue in attack, while Jamie Reid will look to improve on a run of just one goal in his last seven matches.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Grehan, Pearson, Senior; Bailey, Gotts, Clifton; Hanlan, Lee, Adelakun

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Goode, Piergianni, Earley; Pattenden, Thompson, White, J. Roberts; Kemp; Phillips, Reid

We say: Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Stevenage

These two sides are among the lowest scorers in the division and we expect that to show when they meet this Saturday.

With that in mind, we expect the visiting side to edge their way past the hosts and claim a narrow 1-0 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.