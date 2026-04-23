Preview: Norwich City vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 23 Apr 2026 16:51

Norwich City will welcome Swansea City to Carrow Road for their final home game of the 2025-26 Championship season.

The hosts head into Saturday’s fixture in ninth spot, while the Swans are four points further back in 10th position.

Match preview

Philippe Clement has overseen Norwich's remarkable rise up the league since taking over the reins from Liam Manning in December.

Clement, who assumed control when Norwich were four points adrift from safety, has led the club up to ninth place with 17 wins and four draws from 29 Championship matches (L8).

Norwich have taken maximum points from their last two outings, running out 4-2 winners away to Bristol City before claiming a 2-1 victory at home to Derby County in midweek, thanks to goals from Mohamed Toure and Liam Gibbs.

As a result of those back-to-back victories, the Canaries still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs, with six points seperating them from sixth-placed Wrexham with two games to play.

They are also six points behind Hull City in seventh position and two points adrift of eighth-placed Derby County, so they would need to win their final two matches and several other results to go in their favour to snatch a playoff spot in the most dramatic of fashion.

Norwich have won just one of their previous six meetings with Swansea, although their only success in that period came by a resounding 5-1 scoreline in last season's meeting at Carrow Road.

© Imago / Sportimage

Swansea, meanwhile, are out of playoff contention and are simply playing for position after winning 17, drawing nine and losing 18 of their 44 league matches this season.

The Swans have won two of their last three matches to boost their chances of securing back-to-back top-half finishes.

After winning 1-0 away at Leicester City, Vitor Matos's side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to promotion hopefuls Southampton, before they bounced back with a narrow win over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

Ronald and the Championship's leading scorer, Zan Vipotnik, grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-1 success at Loftus Road as Swansea clinched back-to-back away league wins for the first time since April 2025.

They will now be looking to claim three consecutive Championship away victories for the first time since beating Millwall, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers in September/October 2023.

A win would see the Swans complete a league double over Norwich after picking up a 2-1 victory in October's reverse fixture, thanks to a Vipotnik brace.

Norwich City Championship form:

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Swansea City Championship form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Norwich are expected to be without Ben Chrisene, Gabriel Forysth, Lucien Mahovo, Matej Jurasek, Papa Amadou Diallo, Mirko Topic, Jovon Makama and Ante Crnac.

Oscar Schwartau and Ali Ahmed are unlikely to feature after missing the midweek win over Derby.

Ruairi McConville will hope to recover in time after being forced to pull out of Tuesday’s pre-match warm-up due to illness.

As for the visitors, they remain without the injured trio of Josh Key, Ishe Samuels-Smith and Ethan Galbraith.

Zeidane Inoussa is still struggling with minor back discomfort and is unlikely to make the squad for Saturday’s fixture.

Mark Stamenic, Eom Ji-sung and Vipotnik could come back into the side after settling for substitute roles in Tuesday’s win over QPR.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher; Mattsson, McLean; Forson, Maghoma, Gibbs; Toure

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Parker, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Fulton, Stamenic; Ronald, Widell, Eom; Vipotnik

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Swansea City

With Norwich still mathematically in the top-six race, they will have an extra incentive to go out and claim all three points on Saturday, and we think they will rise to the challenge by edging out Swansea by a narrow scoreline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.