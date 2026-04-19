Preview: Norwich City vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Apr 2026 20:11

Norwich City are set to host Derby County at Carrow Road this Tuesday night in the Championship, with the visitors aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a victory.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be aiming to secure a win to finish as high up the division as they possibly can before the end of the campaign.

Match preview

Norwich can still theoretically finish in the playoff spots by the end of the campaign, but they would need a miracle for this to happen, as they are eight points behind Hull City with three games to play.

The Canaries will need to secure maximum points from their final three games while hoping that Wrexham, Derby and Hull essentially pick up nothing in this period.

Philippe Clement’s side will be aware of their poor home form this season, as only Sheffield Wednesday have lost more home league games in the Championship this season than Norwich; only in 1946-47 in Division 3 South have they lost more at Carrow Road in a league campaign outside the top flight.

Fans of the club will be aware they have lost three of their last four home league games against Derby since a 3-0 win in January 2017.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Derby come into this fixture only three points off the playoff places, knowing they need a win to put pressure on Hull and to give them any chance of earning promotion by the end of the campaign.

The Rams earned an important 1-0 victory at the weekend against Oxford United to keep their hopes of promotion alive, as a defeat or draw would have put them in a similar position to Norwich.

John Eustace’s side are aiming to secure a league double over the Canaries after their 1-0 win in October, which would be the first time they achieved this since 2009.

However, fans will be aware Derby have lost five of their previous six away league games, as many as in their previous 20 matches in the Championship.

Norwich City Championship form:

L W D W L W

Derby County Championship form:

W W L W L W

Team News

© Imago / Imago

Norwich will be without Lucien Mahovo, Gabriel Forsyth, Matej Jurasek, Mirko Topic, Papa Amadou Diallo, Harry Amass, Ante Crnac and Jovon Makama, who are sidelined through injury.

Mohamed Toure impressed once again as he led the line against Bristol City, with the striker getting a hat trick, and so he should keep his place.

Derby will be without Patrick Agyemang for the remainder of the campaign due to his Achilles injury; however, Jacob Zetterstrom has recovered from a muscular problem.

The visitors will also likely be without Bobby Clark, who did not feature last time out due to fitness concerns, while Derry Murkin and Dion Sanderson left the pitch injured last time out.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, Darling, Cordoba, Gibbs; Mattsson, McLean; Schwartau, Maghoma, Ahmed; Toure

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Ward, Clarke, Batth, Forsyth; Travis, Ozoh; Brereton-Dias, Szmodics, Banel; Morris

We say: Norwich City 0-1 Derby County

Despite Norwich showing they have what it takes to beat anyone in the league, with their side having the ability to fight for the playoffs if it were not for their poor start to the season; however, Derby should have too much for the hosts as they chase promotion from the Championship.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.