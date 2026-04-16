Preview: Bristol City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 16 Apr 2026 16:11 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 16:20

Bristol City will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to life under Roy Hodgson when they host in-form Norwich City in a Saturday afternoon Championship encounter, with both sides entering their 43rd match of the season level on 58 points.

The Robins were left frustrated after playing out a goalless draw away to Queens Park Rangers last weekend, while Philippe Clement’s Canaries will be looking to respond after a disappointing defeat to arch-rivals Ipswich Town.

Match preview

Since the shock decision to relieve Gerhard Struber of his duties and replace him with former England and Liverpool boss Hodgson, the Robins are yet to lose, with impressive wins against Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United followed by a hard-fought point on the road at Queens Park Rangers.

Although their slim hopes of reaching the Championship playoffs are now all but over, with Bristol City sitting 10 points adrift of the top six with four games remaining, there are clear positives in their recent improvement.

Hodgson returned to Ashton Gate after 44 years away to a side that had failed to win in six in all competitions, with a damaging defeat away to Port Vale during that run, and had not won at home since January; they have since climbed six places in the table after taking seven points from a possible nine, including a return to winning ways on home soil.

A key factor behind their recent good form has been a more settled defensive unit, despite the injury issues that have disrupted their season.

Bristol City have now recorded back-to-back clean sheets in the Championship for the first time this season and will be hoping to extend that run as they aim to finish the campaign strongly.

© Imago / Focus Images

As for Norwich City, they have enjoyed life under Clement who replaced Liam Manning in November and has since earned a 56.7% win rate from the 30 games he has overseen since arriving at Carrow Road.

However, the Canaries will be looking to bounce back at the earliest opportunity after a 2-0 defeat to East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town ended their three-match unbeaten run and saw Ipswich complete a league double for the first time in 33 years, while also moving back up to second in the Championship table.

Despite the disappointing derby loss, the Canaries have enjoyed a much improved season since the arrival of the former Monaco and Rangers boss, with Norwich City sitting 23rd and four points adrift of safety when he arrived.

Fast forward 26 league matches, his side have climbed 14 places and collected 49 points, leaving them in a far more comfortable position with relegation concerns now firmly behind them.

Like their upcoming opponents, it has been their strong defense that has been a key aspect to their season, their 50 goals conceded is bettered by just Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Middlesbrough and a big reason as to why they could end the campaign in the top half of the table.

The pair met earlier this season at Carrow Road, where Bristol City claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to a Mark Sykes goal, although both sides were under different management at that time.

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Team News

© Imago

Bristol City’s injury issues continued last time out, with midfielder Max Bird forced off late on and expected to miss this one.

Captain Jason Knight could therefore come back into midfield after playing as a makeshift right-back for the past few games, with changes likely as the Robins continue to manage a depleted squad.

Bird will join Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner and Luke McNally in the treatment room as the Robins attempt to end the season with no further injuries, especially to their already hit defence.

Norwich, meanwhile, had concerns over Kellen Fisher heading into their last match, but the right-back started the derby defeat and is expected to retain his place here.

Mohamed Toure impressed off the bench with two assists in the win over Millwall, but after a surprise omission from the starting XI last time out following that performance, he is expected to return in place of Mathias Kvistgaarden this Saturday.

All of Lucien Mahovo, Gabriel Forsyth, Matej Jurasek, Mirko Topic, Papa Amadou Diallo, Harry Amass, Ante Crnac and Jovon Makama remain sidelined through injury and are unavailable for selection.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; McCrorie, Eile, N. Borges, Pring; S. Morsy, Randell; Sykes, Twine, Armstrong; Riis

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher; Mattsson, Field; McLean, B. Silmane, Ahmed; Toure

We say: Bristol City 1-1 Norwich City

Both teams enter matchweek 43 level on points and separated only by goal difference, we expect that to be reflected on the pitch on Saturday.

We see Bristol City extending their unbeaten run under Hodgson to four matches with a hard-fought draw at Ashton Gate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.