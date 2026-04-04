Preview: Bristol City vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 04 Apr 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:42

In their second game under the management of Roy Hodgson and their second outing of the Easter Weekend, Bristol City will welcome Sheffield United to Ashton Gate on Monday.

The two sides sit just three points apart in the bottom half of the Championship table, after the hosts won their first game under Hodgson on Friday while the visitors were held to a draw by Swansea City.

Match preview

Bristol City return to action to complete their Easter Weekend double on Monday with six points under the new interim management of Hodgson.

The veteran took charge at Ashton Gate during the international break following the departure of Gerhard Struber, who, after an encouraging start to his first campaign at the helm, oversaw a six-game winless run in all competitions including five defeats, culminating in a 1-0 home defeat to strugglers West Bromwich Albion before the break.

That led the Robins hierarchy to turn to Hodgson, who previously managed the club in 1982, until the end of the season, with the 78-year-old returning to a side sitting 16th in the Championship after 39 matches with 51 points on the board courtesy of 14 wins and 16 losses.

He then began with a trip to Charlton Athletic on Friday, and oversaw an opening 2-1 victory, having led through Scott Twine and been pegged back by Lyndon Dykes before Noah Eile netted the decisive goal in the second half.

Now left to compete for mid-table spots in the final run of the term, but only sitting outside of the top half on goal difference. Bristol City will bid to record a first home league win since January and make it back-to-back three-point hauls on Monday with the chance to climb to ninth depending on results elsewhere.

© Iconsport / Simon Bellis

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Ashton Gate, the site of a 3-0 playoff semi-final victory last term, aiming to end a winless streak in what has been a much tougher campaign than that one that ended in defeat at Wembley.

With six games of the 2025-26 season remaining, Sheffield United sit 17th in the Championship on 51 points, having seen any hopes of climbing from the relegation scrap up to the playoff picture dashed in recent weeks.

Indeed a strong start to 2026, culminating in three wins from a four-game span in February, left Chris Wilder's side with a slim chance of entering the top-six race in the run-in, but they have since drawn three and lost two of their last five attempts.

Following a home loss to Wrexham before the international break, the Blades hosted Swansea City on Friday and led 3-1 through Gustavo Hamer, Harrison Burrows and Tom Cannon, only to be forced to share the spoils as Adam Idah and Ji-Sung Eom drew the visitors level in the final 15 minutes.

That saw Wilder's men move onto 29 points dropped from winning positions this term, the most in England's top four tiers, and now sitting 17th with a three-point gap to the top half, they will at least hope to end the campaign on a high with a return to form and climb up the division in the final weeks.

Bristol City Championship form:

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Bristol City form (all competitions):

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Sheffield United Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Bristol City remain badly hit by injuries, particularly in defence, with Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner and Luke McNally all still sidelined, while right-back Ross McCrorie is a fresh doubt after being forced off at half time on Friday.

In his expected absence, Adam Randell may have to deputise on the right-hand side of a new-look back four alongside Eile, Neto Borges and Cameron Pring, leaving Sam Morsy to fill the gap in midfield.

Emil Riis and Sinclair Armstrong will compete to lead the line with support from danger man Scott Twine, who has managed 12 goals and six assists in the Championship this season including scoring a free-kick in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

Sheffield United remain without first-choice goalkeeper Michael Cooper, defender Sam McCallum, midfielder Kalvin Phillips and striker Tyrese Campbell due to ongoing injuries.

Ben Mee also remains out of action, meaning Japhet Tanganga and Tyler Bindon will continue at the back, while Jairo Riedewald and Sydie Peck should again partner up in the engine room unless Wilder opts to rotate.

After his long-range goal off the bench last time out, Cannon may come into the attack from the outset, joining mainstays Callum O'Hare and Gustavo Hamer behind front man Patrick Bamford, who has netted nine goals in 22 Championship games this season.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Randell, Borges, Eile, Pring; Morsy, Bird, Knight; Sykes, Riis, Twine

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Davies; Seriki, Tanganga, Bindon, Burrows; Riedewald, Peck; Cannon, O'Hare, Hamer; Bamford

We say: Bristol City 2-2 Sheffield United

Monday's game promises to be an intriguing one at Ashton Gate, with Bristol City resurgent under Roy Hodgson and the visitors once again struggling for form despite their quality.

The hosts' mounting defensive injury issues are a concern, though, and may be punished by the likes of Cannon, Bamford, Hamer and O'Hare in a high-scoring battle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.