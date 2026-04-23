Preview: Burton Albion vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Apr 2026 16:35

Exeter City will be looking to pick up an important victory when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 18th in the League One table and are four points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 21st and two points from safety.

Match preview

Burton Albion are unbeaten in their last four games, but three of those have been draws and they remain in danger of going down.

The Brewers drew 1-1 with Peterborough United last Sunday, with Charlie Webster putting Burton ahead before Harry Leonard netted a second half equaliser.

Manager Gary Bowyer was disappointed with the result, believing his side should have been "out of sight" after an impressive first half display.

A win over Exeter would secure Burton's safety, but it is worth noting that they have not beaten the Grecians in their last five meetings.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Exeter, meanwhile, could move out of the bottom four with a win on Saturday provided Wimbledon lose their clash with Wigan Athletic.

The Grecians have picked up just one win in their last 18 games, but are riding a major high after a dramatic 3-3 draw with promotion contenders Stockport County last weekend.

Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft scored a stunning 96th minute equaliser to rescue a point for Exeter, with Reece Cole and Timur Turtierov also on target for Matt Taylor's side.

Reflecting on the result, Taylor branded it a "massive point" for Exeter but admitted they were poor in the first half and "couldn't get anywhere near the ball or the opposition".

Exeter will be looking to produce a much-improved performance against Burton in their penultimate game of the season.

Burton Albion League One form:

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Exeter City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Burton are unlikely to make any changes, with Tyrese Shade and Jake Beesley set to continue up front.

Webster is expected to partner Kegs Chauke in midfield, while Andy Cannon is likely to continue in the No.10 role.

Exeter are also unlikely to make many changes after their dramatic draw against Stockport, with Jayden Wareham hoping to continue his good form in attack having scored three goals in his last three games.

Tutierov could come into the side for Carlos Mendes Gomes after scoring off the bench last weekend.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Webster, Armer; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Bycroft; McMillan, James, Sweeney, Andrew; Cummins, McDonald; Niskanen, Cole, Tutierov; Wareham

We say: Burton Albion 1-1 Exeter City

Both sides are fighting for survival and we are expecting a tight, hard-fought game on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.