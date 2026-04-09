Preview: Burton Albion vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Apr 2026 18:15

Burton Albion will be looking to pick up an important win when they welcome Wimbledon to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 19th in the League One table and are just two points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 16th and only four points above the bottom four.

Match preview

Burton have won just two of their last nine league games, but they have picked up crucial points in their last two matches against Barnsley and Mansfield Town.

A 1-1 draw against Barnsley last Friday was followed by a 0-0 draw with Mansfield on Monday and manager Gary Bowyer felt there were "loads of positives" to take.

However, he admitted that Burton had "not done enough in front of goal" and that they "just need a bit more composure in the final third".

The Brewers have found the back of the net just once in their last three and will need to greatly improve in front of goal to stay up.

In fact, only striker Jake Beesley has hit double figures for Burton this season and he has suffered a drop-off in form, managing just one goal in his last 12 league games.

© Imago

Wimbledon, meanwhile, are without a win in their last six games and are struggling with a major injury crisis.

The Dons were beaten 3-0 by Luton Town on Monday and saw three players forced off through injury, having already headed into the game with five key players sidelined.

Manager Johnnie Jackson admitted after the game that things "couldn't have gone any worse" and that the upcoming trip to Burton is going to be hugely "important".

It is worth noting that Wimbledon have failed to beat Burton in their last 10 meetings across all competitions, with their last victory a 3-0 win back in 2014.

Burton Albion League One form:

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AFC Wimbledon League One form:

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Team News

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Burton look to have come through their last game unscathed and are not expected to make many changes, with Beesley set to lead the line alongside Tyrese Shade.

Dylan Williams, Charlie Webster and Kegs Chauke are expected to continue in midfield, while Kyran Lofthouse and Jack Armer are likely to start out wide.

Wimbledon, meanwhile, are set to be without defenders Patrick Bauer and Joe Lewis and striker Omar Bugiel after they picked up injuries against Luton.

Ryan Johnson, James Tilley, Marcus Brown, Myles Hippolyte, Matty Stevens are also out injured.

Sam Hutchinson and Nathan Asiimwe are likely to replace Bauer and Lewis, while Aaron Sasu could come into the side for Bugiel.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Williams, Webster, Chauke, Armer; Beesley, Shade

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Asiimwe, Hutchinson, Seddon, Nkeng; Maycock, Smith, Reeves, Hackford, Sasu

We say: Burton Albion 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Both sides are in poor form and have struggled for goals in recent weeks. As a result, we are expecting a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.