Preview: Peterborough United vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 10:24

Peterborough United and Burton Albion square off on Sunday afternoon looking for the win that may prove enough to avoid relegation to League Two.

These two teams sit in 16th and 18th position in the League One table, four points clear of the bottom four.

Match preview

Although Luke Williams worked wonders to move Peterborough away from a relegation battle earlier in the season, he faces a battle to win back the faith of supporters.

Just one win - a 5-0 victory over relegated Rotherham United - has been recorded in the last 11 encounters, Posh only accumulating seven points during that period.

A third defeat in five was posted on Thursday as Peterborough suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Port Vale, who realistically need to win each of their remaining five fixtures to avoid relegation.

Williams and his Peterborough squad will be focused on trying to remain clear of Exeter City, albeit having played a game fewer than the Grecians that could prove decisive.

The defeat to Port Vale was Peterborough's first at the Weston Homes Stadium in five games. Previously, they have earned eight points from a possible 12.

© Imago / NurPhoto

While Burton have only won four of the 21 away League One fixtures in 2025-26, adding eight draws to that tally is ultimately the current difference between survival and relegation.

Across the last four away games, which have all been against relegation rivals, the Brewers have claimed five points, including a goalless draw at Mansfield Town in their last such encounter.

Perhaps most notably, however, Burton registered a 1-0 triumph over 20th-placed AFC Wimbledon last time out, moving past the Dons in the process.

With 21st-placed Exeter City still to come, Gary Bowyer's side can ill-afford to take their foot off the gas having put together a three-match unbeaten streak.

Like with their opponents, a scenario could play out where victory on Saturday will lead to guaranteed League One status for another 12 months, providing that Exeter lose at home to Stockport County.

Peterborough United League One form:

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Burton Albion League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

With two sensational Port Vale free kicks being the difference on Thursday, Williams may not necessarily make major changes to his Peterborough XI.

Cian Hayes appears likely to take the place of 17-year-old Bolu Shofowoke on the right flank, while Jimmy-Jay Morgan will be assessed after missing the Port Vale fixture through what Williams described as "discomfort".

This game will probably come too soon for Ben Woods to return, with David Okagbue potentially remaining on the substitutes' bench after being dropped for the previous fixture.

Barring any fitness issues, Bowyer may be prepared to name the same Burton side from the win over AFC Wimbledon.

Although leading marksman Jake Beesley has gone six games without a goal, he continues to lead the line effectively alongside Tyrese Shade.

Dylan Williams and JJ McKiernan are most likely to come into the starting lineup if a change is made.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Kioso, Lees, Mills; Collins, Khela; Hayes, Garbett, Lisbie; Leonard

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Webster, Armer; Cannon; Beesley, Shade

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Burton Albion

Although both teams will be eager to get three points on the board, we cannot ignore that a share of the spoils would benefit them in the present circumstances. With that in mind, a hard-fought draw appears to be the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.