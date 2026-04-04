Preview: Peterborough United vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 04 Apr 2026 20:55 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 21:14

Peterborough United will host Cardiff City in the Weston Homes Stadium this Easter Monday in League One, with the visitors aiming to strengthen their claim on automatic promotion to the Championship.

In contrast, the hosts will be aiming to ensure they are not dragged into a relegation battle come the end of the season.

Match preview

Peterborough come into this game sat 14th after 39 matches with 50 points from their 15 wins, five draws and 19 defeats.

The hosts will be aware they are only seven points above the relegation zone with as many games to play this season, so they will not be wanting to be dragged into a demotion battle.

Fans of the Posh will be hopeful their side can improve their recent record against Welsh sides, as they have lost their last six in the league.

Since going down 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in 2012, Peterborough are unbeaten across their 10 league games played on Easter Monday, winning their last on home soil 3-1 vs Exeter in 2023; this should give fans some confidence they could get a result in this game.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Cardiff come into this game sitting second after their 39 games, as they have 77 points from their 23 wins, eight draws and eight defeats.

The Welsh side may be giving up hope on lifting the League One title this season, as they have now dropped 10 points behind Lincoln City with only seven games left to play.

They will be aiming to ensure that at a minimum they gain automatic promotion, as they are eight points above Bolton Wanderers, who sit in third.

Cardiff have won each of their last two league games against Peterborough, just one fewer victory than across their prior 22 meetings combined.

The visitors have won just four of their 29 away league games played on Easter Monday, though they did win their last 2-1 against Coventry in 2024.

Peterborough United League One form:

D D L W D L

Cardiff City League One form:

W L D W L D

Team News

© Imago

Peterborough will continue to be without Sam Hughes for the game, as he has a long-term Achilles injury, and Matthew Garbutt, who has missed several games over the last few weeks with an unspecified concern.

It is likely they will be without Tom Lees too, as the defender was withdrawn from play due to an injury against Luton Town.

Cardiff got through their draw with Blackpool with no fresh injury concerns, which will be pleasing ahead of this Easter Monday fixture.

Harry Tyrer, Isaak Davies and Yousef Salech will all continue to be absent through injury while Gabriel Osho is free to return after his suspension.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Mills, Okagbue, Kioso, Dornelly; Khela, Collins, Lisbie, Morgan, Hayes; Kamara

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Fish, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson, Ashford, Colwill, Tanner; Robinson

We say: Peterborough United 0-2 Cardiff City

Cardiff will want to secure automatic promotion as quickly as possible, and a win would go a long way to doing this, particularly if they want to keep their hopes alive of winning the title.

They should have too much quality for the hosts in this game despite their disjointed recent form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.