Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Apr 2026 16:33

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Port Vale to Home Park on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the League One table and are just four points off the playoffs, while the visitors have already been relegated.

Match preview

Plymouth have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games and drew 1-1 with fourth-placed Bradford City on Tuesday.

Brendan Wiredu put Plymouth ahead, but a second half strike from Will Swan earned Bradford a crucial point.

The result means Plymouth must win their last two games and hope that Stockport and Stevenage slip up if they are to make the playoffs.

Manager Tom Cleverley has not given up hope of getting promoted and has urged his players to "give our supporters two real top performances to end the season".

© Iconsport / PA Images

Port Vale, meanwhile, were officially relegated to League Two earlier this week after losing 1-0 to an already-promoted Cardiff City side on Wednesday.

Rubin Colwill scored the only goal of the game for the Bluebirds and Port Vale boss Jon Brady has vowed to lead a "reset" next season and help them "challenge towards the top end of League Two".

It is worth noting that Port Vale have beaten Plymouth in their last four meetings at Home Park, with their last defeat coming all the way back in February 2004.

The Valiants were unbeaten in their last four league games heading into the Cardiff match and will be looking to end a disappointing season on a high.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Port Vale League One form:

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Port Vale form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Plymouth will have to make at least one change after Brendnan Galloway suffered another injury setback during the draw with Stockport.

Club captain Joe Edwards could return to the side after missing the Stockport game due to the birth of his son, with Wes Harding moving back to left-back.

Lorent Tolaj and Bim Pepple are expected to continue leading the line.

Port Vale are missing the likes of George Byers, Ben Heneghan, Jayden Stockley, Kyle John, Andre Gray and Funso Ojo through injury.

Martin Sherif is set to start up front, with support out wide from George Hall and Liam Gordon.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Harding; Curtis, Boateng, Wiredu, Dale; Tolaj, Pepple

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, Humphreys, Hall, Campbell; Walters, Croasdale; Hall, Garrity, Gordon; Sherif

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Port Vale

Plymouth need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive and we are backing them to do just that on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.