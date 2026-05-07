Preview: Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 May 2026 13:05

Bayern Munich will hope to lick their Champions League wounds with a victory in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg, who will welcome them to Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

The Bundesliga has already been won by Bayern, who have 83 points heading into the penultimate weekend, while 16th-placed Wolfsburg are in the relegation playoff spot with just 26 points.

Match preview

Wolfsburg's situation is dire given the club are now six points adrift of safety, and they are currently level on points with 17th-placed St Pauli.

The Wolves will travel to face St Pauli on May 16 in matchweek 34, and boss Dieter Hecking will hope that his team's goal difference advantage of three is not wiped out by Bayern before that clash.

That fear is justifiable considering Saturday's hosts were beaten 8-1 by Bayern at Allianz Arena in January, and they have conceded at least three goals in five of their last seven home encounters with the Bavarians.

Wolfsburg were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Freiburg on May 3, and that extended their unbeaten streak to three games - two draws and one win - and they scored three goals and conceded twice in those matches.

While the Wolves have improved of late, the club are without victory in seven seven league fixtures at Volkswagen Arena, and they experienced losses five times in that stretch.

© Imago / Darius Simka

Bayern Munich were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 at Allianz Arena with Paris Saint-Germain, meaning they were beaten 6-5 on aggregate.

Few can argue that Vincent Kompany's side did not play their part in what was one of the greatest semi-final ties in modern European history, but it will still be disappointing that his side were largely nullified by PSG until second-half stoppage time.

Harry Kane's 94th-minute goal prevented the team from losing against the French side, though it was the first time in 12 games that the Bavarians failed to score more than once.

The draw also extended their winless stretch to three matches in all competitions, with the club needing a 110th-minute equaliser from Michael Olise against Heidenheim on May 2 to draw 3-3 in their most recent league outing.

Bayern should be credited for their immense away performances considering they have triumphed in 14 of their past 17 clashes on their travels, and their only defeat in that time was against PSG in late April.

Kompany will be alarmed by the fact his players have picked the ball out of their own net 17 times in their last seven matches, conceding three or more goals on four occasions.

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

W

D

D

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

W

W

D

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Wolfsburg midfielder Christian Eriksen has been key to the team's improved form of late, with the Dane working well with Patrick Wimmer and Vinicius Souza, the latter of whom should be available despite an injury scare against Freiburg.

Mohamed El Amine Amoura is the club's leading scorer this season in the Bundesliga (eight), but considering the forward was benched against Freiburg, Hecking could opt for a front two of Dzenan Pejcinovic and Adam Daghim on Saturday.

Bayern Munich will almost certainly make several changes from the team that were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday, with Jonas Urbig a candidate to replace Manuel Neuer in goal.

The shot-stopper could be stationed behind central defenders Kim Min-jae and Hiroki Ito, and the two centre-backs will hope for protection from Leon Goretzka and Bara Ndiaye in midfield.

Though Harry Kane may need to be rested following his exploits on Wednesday, the striker will want to respond in emphatic fashion, meaning Nicolas Jackson will likely have to settle for a place on the bench.

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Belocian, Vavro, Koulierakis; Kumbedi, Wimmer, Souza, Eriksen, Maehle; Pejcinovic, Daghim

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Kim, Ito, Davies; Goretzka, Ndiaye; Karl, Guerreiro, Diaz; Jackson

We say: Wolfsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich

There may be some scope for Wolfsburg to hurt Bayern, especially if the visitors cannot shake the disappointment of European elimination.

However, Kompany possesses a deep squad, and the starting lineup should still have enough quality in it to comfortably see past the Wolves.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.