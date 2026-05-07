Preview: Dundee vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 07 May 2026 12:32

Looking to record back-to-back wins, Dundee welcome Livingston to Dens Park for a Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Dark Blues secured a narrow success over St Mirren last time out, whilst the Lions shared the spoils with Aberdeen on home soil.

Match preview

Following a wretched five-game winless run (D2 L3) between the middle of March and the conclusion of April, Dundee commenced their May schedule with a narrow victory over St Mirren at Dens Park.

Striking during the opening 15 minutes of the top-flight contest, Joe Westley netted his third Premiership goal of the campaign to claim maximum points for the Dark Blues, who have won just twice since the beginning of March.

Now on a mission to enjoy consecutive league wins for the first time since January 3, Dundee are currently occupying ninth spot in the Premiership rankings, six points above St Mirren in the relegation-playoff spot.

With only three matches remaining of the regular season, the Dark Blues can all-but guarantee their status in the top flight next term with maximum points this weekend, when they will be fighting to record their 10th league triumph of the term.

After netting a sensational 30 goals across the previous two Premiership campaigns for Dundee, veteran striker Simon Murray has slowed down slightly in 2025-26, bagging a respectable seven strikes in 30 appearances.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Set for a return to the second tier of Scottish football next season, Livingston are purely playing for pride in what remains of a difficult 2025-26 season, in which they have failed to meet the standards required to truly compete.

That being said, the Lions are currently enjoying a rare two-game unbeaten streak (W1 D1), collecting four points from a pair of matches against St Mirren and Aberdeen over the past fortnight.

For a fourth game in succession, Livingston netted twice in a match to force a share of the Premiership points with Aberdeen at Home of the Set Fare Arena, where Joel Nouble and substitute Robbie Muirhead breached the net of the visitors.

Despite their recent upturn in results, the Lions remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premiership standings after 35 contests, 10 points from safety with only nine points left to fight for.

Both the top-tier table and recent head-to-head records point towards a positive Saturday for Dundee, who are unbeaten across their past six matches (W4 D2) with Livingston since October 2023.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

D L L D L W

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

D L D L W D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Dundee remain without the services of Clark Robertson, who is expected to be sidelined for up to a fortnight because of a thigh problem.

The Dark Blues have a number of youngsters who are looking to make an impact during the closing stages of the season, including Joe Bevan and Joel Cotterill.

Featuring just once in the 2025-26 term for Livingston, Aidan Denholm remains on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue.

Reducing the options of the relegated Lions on the right flank, 26-year-old Connor McLennan is recovering from an ankle injury.

Scoring off the bench last time out, Muirhead is pushing for a start, potentially replacing Stevie May or Lewis Smith in the XI.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Halliday, Astley, Graham, Wright; Dhanda, Hamilton, Congreve, Westley, Yogane; Murray

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Kabongolo, Wilson, McGowan; Finlayson, McKay, Sylla, Montano; Muirhead, Smith, Nouble

We say: Dundee 1-0 Livingston

With recent muscle memory of victory at Dens Park, Dundee will be confident of repeating the trick against whipping boys Livingston this weekend.

The Lions have won just one of their 18 Premiership away matches this term, with a 12th defeat on the road likely on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.