Preview: Dundee vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 30 Apr 2026 14:09

Dundee and St Mirren will meet at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon for a matchday 35 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are ninth in the table with 33 points from 34 games, while the visitors are 10th with 30 points from 34 fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee have endured a challenging 2025-26 season under Steven Pressley, with the Dark Blue still fighting to ensure their Scottish Premiership survival with just four matches remaining of the campaign.

Pressley's side are ninth in the standings with 33 points from 34 fixtures, after eight wins, nine draws and 17 defeats, leaving them just five points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock in the relegation playoff place.

An encouraging run of two wins and three draws between matchday 26 and 30 strengthened their hopes of survival, but they have subsequently embarked on a five-game winless run, featuring two draws and two defeats in their last four pre-split games and a disappointing 3-0 loss to rivals Dundee United in the opening post-split match.

As St Mirren and Kilmarnock have both secured two victories during that time, the pair have inched closer to Dundee in the battle for survival, and the Dee now face the Saints in a crucial relegation clash.

A much-needed victory would lift Dundee six points above the Saints and potentially eight clear of Kilmarnock, depending on their result against Dundee Utd, while a defeat could leave them just two points above the drop zone depending on results elsewhere.

© Imago

St Mirren, however, also head into this meeting off the back of a disappointing defeat, having handed Livingston their first league win since August 2025, losing 2-0 in the opening post-split fixture.

Fortunately for Craig McLeish, both Kilmarnock and Dundee also lost, meaning they remain two points above the drop zone and just three points behind the Dee, but Saturday's clash may be pivotal to their survival hopes.

Ahead of next weekend's meeting with Killie, building momentum with a win on Saturday - as well as potentially extending their lead over Kilmarnock to five points - could be vital in securing their top-flight safety.

The Saints have been particularly weak on the road this term, winning only two of their 17 away league fixtures, alongside four draws and 11 defeats.

Dundee also have a favourable record in their most recent clashes at Dens Park, with the Dark Blue winning each of their last two meetings with St Mirren at their home ground.

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

W D L L D L

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W L L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

L W W L L L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Dundee are anticipated to be without the availability of Clark Robertson on Saturday due to a thigh injury, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Pressley could look to make numerous changes to the team that lost 3-0 last weekend, meaning the likes of Simon Murray, Tony Yogane and Charlie Reilly could start.

Meanwhile, St Mirren are contending with injury issues to Shamal George, Ryan Mullen, Marcus Fraser, Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel, Liam Donnelly.

After the 2-0 loss to bottom of the table Livingston, McLeish could bring the likes of Jake Young, Jayden Richardson and Conor McMenamin into the team in search of a response on Saturday.

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Astley, Graham, Koumetio, Samuels; Murray, Dhanda, Hamilton, Westley, Reilly; Yogane

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Sinclair; King, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, Devaney, O'Hara, McMenamin; Phillips; Mandron, Young

We say: Dundee 2-1 St Mirren

Although both teams are struggling heading into this encounter, Dundee have a strong recent record at Dens Park against St Mirren, leading us to expect the Dee to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.