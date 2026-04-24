Preview: Dundee United vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Apr 2026 14:36

Dundee United welcome city rivals Dundee to Tannadice Park on Sunday afternoon in the relegation group of the post-split Scottish Premiership season.

The hosts are top of the relegation group standings with 40 points, while the visitors are third with 33 points.

Match preview

Dundee United have faced a disappointing Scottish Premiership campaign, falling from a fantastic fourth-placed finish in 2024-25 to currently sitting seventh in the table.

Despite a strong end to the pre-split season, winning three, drawing one and losing one of their last five league fixtures, the Tangerines placed seventh and trailed the top six by six points.

Consequently, Dundee United are set to compete in the relegation group during the post-split term, but with a considerable 12-point cushion over the bottom two, Jim Goodwin's men will simply be looking for a strong end to the season to build a foundation ahead of 2026-27.

Dundee United's post split campaign starts with a third Dundee derby of the year and fourth of the season, leaving the Tangerines both fighting for bragging rights and looking to take points away from their rival's survival hopes.

© Imago

The Dee head into the game having placed ninth in the pre-split season, picking up 33 points from 33 matches, after recording eight wins, nine draws and 16 defeats.

As a result, Steven Pressley's side find themselves just five points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock in the relegation playoff place.

Dundee's disappointing run of two defeats and two draws in their last four fixtures has allowed the two teams below them to significantly close that gap, and Pressley will be eager for his side to have a much-improved post-split run to avoid being dragged deeper into the relegation battle.

The Dee will draw confidence from their 1-0 victory in their last visit to Tannadice Park in January, but the spoils have been shared in this season's Dundee derby clashes, with one win each alongside a 2-2 draw last time out.

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

Dundee United are anticipated to be without Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Isaac Pappoe, Luca Stephenson, Kristijan Trapanovski and Johnny Russell due to injury concerns.

Off the back of a dramatic late 3-2 win against Livingston in their last fixture, Goodwin could opt to name an unchanged starting 11 in this derby clash.

Meanwhile, Dundee have just one injury issue heading into this game, with Clark Robertson a doubt to feature.

Simon Murray has scored in each of Dundee's last two matches, and the striker should start alongside Tony Yogane and Cameron Congreve in attack.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Cleall-Harding, Iovu, Graham; Strain, Sevelj, Agyei, Ferry; Sapsford, Ahmed; Watters

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; D Wright, Graham, Koumetio, Samuels; Congreve, S Wright, Hamilton, Cotterill, Yogane; Murray

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Dundee

Dundee United are in stronger form heading into this encounter, and combined with the home advantage, the hosts will be expected to take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.