Preview: Rangers vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Apr 2026 15:15

Rangers will resume their Scottish Premiership title charge when they take on Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday in the opening fixture of the post-split campaign.

The hosts are second in the standings and just one point behind the leaders, while the visitors are fourth and fighting for European football.

Match preview

Rangers started the season in disastrous fashion, with Russell Martin dismissed after recording just one win, five draws and one loss in their opening seven Scottish Premiership fixtures.

However, the subsequent appointment of Danny Rohl has certainly paid off to date, with the manager overseeing a significant improvement at Ibrox and leading the Gers into the title race.

Rohl has recorded 18 wins, six draws and suffered just one defeat in 25 Scottish Premiership matches, including a fantastic 16-game unbeaten run to leave Rangers just one point behind league leaders Hearts going into the post-split term.

Rohl will be eager to maintain that momentum throughout the upcoming five fixtures, including crucial clashes against title contenders Celtic and Hearts, in an attempt to secure their first league title since 2020-21.

Alongside their superb unbeaten run coming into this clash, the Gers have been formidable at Ibrox this term, winning 11, drawing five and losing only one of their 17 home league games, including a 1-0 win against Motherwell in December.

© Imago / Focus Images

The Steelmen also head into the encounter enduring a rare disappointing run, having lost four and drawn one of their last five matches.

That marks a significant low point compared to Motherwell's largely impressive campaign, including suffering just three defeats in their first 28 league fixtures, alongside 14 wins and 11 draws.

As a result, Jens Berthel Askou's men have allowed their grasp on fourth place to slip, with fifth-placed Hibernian now just three points behind the Steelmen going into the final five matches of the term.

With ambitions of securing European football for next season, Askou will be desperate for his side to end that winless streak and return to form in the coming weeks, starting with picking up much-needed points at the Ibrox.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Rangers form (all competitions):

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Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers will be without the availability of Tuur Rommens, Bailey Rice and Ryan Naderi for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti both scored a brace in the 6-3 win against Falkirk last time out, and the duo should both start in attack on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Motherwell are set to be without John Koutroumbis, Regan Charles-Cook and Zach Robinson due to injury concerns.

Tawanda Maswanhise is the Scottish Premiership top scorer with 17 goals in 30 appearances, and the forward should start alongside Elijah Just, Emmanuel Longelo and Ibrahim Said on Sunday.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Aarons; Raskin, Chukwuani; Gassama, Miovski, Moore; Chermiti

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, McGinn, Welsh, O'Donnell; Fadinger, Watt, Maswanhise, Just, Longelo; Said

We say: Rangers 2-0 Motherwell

Rangers are on a fantastic unbeaten run and have a formidable record at Ibrox this term, and with Motherwell's recent struggles, the hosts should pick up the victory on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.