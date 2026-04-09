Preview: Dundee United vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 09 Apr 2026 14:29

Dundee United will host Livingston at Tannadice Park this Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, with the hosts hoping to return to winning ways after suffering defeat last time out.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be desperate for a second win of the season as relegation continues to edge closer.

Match preview

Dundee United’s season is effectively over in the Scottish Premiership, as they are currently seated seventh in the division, with the threat of dropping into the relegation playoff being incredibly unrealistic.

The hosts suffered a humbling 4-2 defeat to Rangers last time out, that is, after a run of three games unbeaten, including an impressive 2-0 win over Celtic that seriously impacted the Glaswegian side’s title hopes.

Fans of the Tangerines will take confidence from the fact they have won their last two home league games, and there will be hope of them winning three in a row in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since October 2021.

Dundee United have won both of their last two Scottish Premiership games against newly promoted opponents, last winning three in a row in January 2015.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Livingston enter this match with the hope of their Premiership status dwindling to little more than a flicker, especially if they suffer defeat for the 19th occasion.

The visitors have only secured one win all season, and this will explain why they are routed to the bottom of the division with only 16 points after 32 games.

As the campaign draws to a close with only six games remaining, there is an eleven-point gap between them and Kilmarnock, who occupy the relegation playoff position.

Fans of Livingston will be desperate for them to earn a win to add to their 16 points; the only side to have 16 or fewer after 33 games when the division splits in the Scottish top flight under its current format (since 2000-01) were Livingston themselves in 2005-06 (15).

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

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Dundee United form (all competitions):

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Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Dundee United will be without the services of Isaac Pappoe and Kristijan Trapanovski due to injury issues, with the latter needing surgery to solve his knee problem, while they will be without keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer after he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the defeat to Rangers.

Fans will be hopeful that Johnny Russell could be in line to make a return from injury for this game after he did not make it back in time to face Rangers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without both Connor McLennan and Aidan Denholm, who will be missing due to injury.

If Livingston are to earn three points in this fixture, they will hope that Lewis Smith and Jeremy Bokila are on form to add to their tallies, with both having five goals apiece.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Keresztes, Graham, Iovu; Ferry, Agyei, Sevelj, Stephenson; Fatah, Farrugia; Russell

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Montano, Wilson, Finlayson; Fati, Sylla, Arfield, Kerr; May, Smith; Bokila

We say: Dundee United 2-0 Livingston

Dundee United, while they have little to play for except pride, should have too much quality for Livingston, and so they should earn all three points. The visitors will edge closer to relegation with another defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.