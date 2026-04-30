Preview: Stevenage vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Apr 2026 13:32

Stevenage are set to host Wigan Athletic this Saturday afternoon on the final day of the League One campaign, with the hosts aiming to secure their place in the playoffs.

The visitors know that no matter the result, they will finish in the bottom half of the table but will be aiming to finish positively ahead of the next campaign.

Match preview

Stevenage come into this game sat in the playoffs and know that a victory will earn them a chance to win promotion in the postseason.

Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town are breathing down their necks in the race for the playoffs, but the hosts know their place in the top six is fully in their own hands.

There will be a nervous confidence, though, with Stevenage, as they have only lost one of their five Football League meetings with Wigan, although that was this exact fixture last season, losing 1-2 at home.

Excluding the curtailed 2019-20 season, Stevenage have won their final game in five of their last six league seasons (D1) since a 0-1 defeat to Wycombe in 2017-18, so this may also give the fans some further confidence they can reach the playoffs.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Wigan come into this game in 16th and will be disappointed they lost last time out to AFC Wimbledon in their final home fixture of the season.

The reason behind their disappointment will be the fact they had been unbeaten across the six fixtures prior to that defeat, picking up 12 points in this period.

Wigan are unbeaten in three league meetings with Stevenage since a 3-2 defeat in January 2024.

Similarly to Stevenage, the visitors have a good record on the final day of the season, having lost just one of their last nine final league games of a season, remaining unbeaten across their three matches that have come away from home in that time.

Stevenage League One form:

W W L D W D

Wigan Athletic League One form:

D W W W D L

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Stevenage will continue to be without the pair of Luther James-Wildin and Lewis Freestone due to injury.

The hosts will also be monitoring the fitness of Jamie Reid, Harvey White and Jordan Houghton, as they went down with injuries in their draw with Doncaster Rovers.

However, all three managed to see out the game, and so they should be fit for this fixture.

Wigan will be monitoring the fitness of Ryan Trevitt, who was forced off against Port Vale and was missing from their last fixture with Wimbledon.

The Latics will also be looking at the fitness of Morgan Fox as he entered the game as a substitute but was withdrawn late on in the game.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Earley; Kemp, Thompson, White, Roberts; Phillips, Reid

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Carragher, Kerr, Aimson; Murray, Smith, Weir, Rodriguez; Wright, Bettoni; Taylor

We say: Stevenage 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Stevenage need a win to get to the playoffs, and so they should be able to get over the line, partly due to their quality but also because Wigan have nothing but pride to play for.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.