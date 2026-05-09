Man United boss Michael Carrick outlines clear stance over Bruno Fernandes's Old Trafford future

By Ben Sully | 09 May 2026 01:01 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 01:54

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has outlined his desire to keep Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford this summer.

The Man United captain has played a key role in securing Champions League football for next season.

Fernandes has scored eight goals and 19 assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season, eight more assists than the next best tally of Manchester City's Rayan Cherki.

As a result of his displays throughout the season, Fernandes was named the Football Writers' Association men's footballer of the year on Friday.

While he may be Man United's best player, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford after being the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Carrick keen to keep Fernandes at Man United

The Saudi Pro League could look to renew their interest, while Turkish giants Galatasaray view Fernandes as a 'dream target' for the summer window.

Carrick made it clear that Fernandes still has a big role to play at Old Trafford when asked about the player's future ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Sunderland.

“I think Bruno, you can see he’s happy and he’s playing some fantastic football," Carrick told reporters.

“Maybe he’s as good as he’s played over (here) and he’s had really good spells here.

“So, he looks happy, I think he’s got a big end to the season here. He’s got a big summer of course.

"But, yeah, as a football club, we love having him here. He’s a big part of what we do.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Carrick's future influence Fernandes's next steps?

Carrick's future is also a matter of discussion, with the club yet to make a firm decision over the permanent head coach position.

The 44-year-old is the clear favourite after leading the club to Champions League qualification, although the club are evaluating other potential candidates.

Fernandes is one of several Man United players who have spoken positively of Carrick, and any doubts over his future would surely be quashed if the interim boss were to get the job on a permanent basis.