Team News: Sunderland vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 08 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 15:00

Michael Carrick’s in-form Manchester United travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils beat the Black Cats 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Daniel Ballard (suspended), Romaine Mundle (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nein, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko