Premier League Gameweek 36
Sunderland
May 9, 2026 3.00pm
Stadium of Light
Man Utd

Team News: Sunderland vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Sunderland vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Michael Carrick’s in-form Manchester United travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils beat the Black Cats 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in October, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. MANCHESTER UNITED

 
 

SUNDERLAND

Out: Daniel Ballard (suspended), Romaine Mundle (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nein, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

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