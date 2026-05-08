Team News: Brighton vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

European-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion welcome already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.
A 1-1 draw was played out in the reverse fixture at Molineux seven months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
BRIGHTON
Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Mats Wieffer (ankle)
Doubtful: Diego Gomez (knee), Solly March (muscle), James Milner (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; R. Gomes, Mane; Armstrong
WOLVES
Out: Jose Sa (ankle), Enso Gonzalez (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder)
Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (neck)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck