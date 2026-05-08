Premier League Gameweek 36
Brighton
May 9, 2026 3.00pm
The American Express Community Stadium
Wolves

Team News: Brighton vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brighton vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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European-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion welcome already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

A 1-1 draw was played out in the reverse fixture at Molineux seven months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

 
 

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Mats Wieffer (ankle)

Doubtful: Diego Gomez (knee), Solly March (muscle), James Milner (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bentley; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; R. Gomes, Mane; Armstrong

WOLVES

Out: Jose Sa (ankle), Enso Gonzalez (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (neck)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

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