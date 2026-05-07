Man United lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 07 May 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 19:23

Manchester United are set to welcome back Lisandro Martinez to their starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Argentine has served a three-game ban and is available to start at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire, with Ayden Heaven likely to be the unfortunate one sacrificed as a result.

Fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains out injured, while interim head coach Michal Carrick did not give an update on Benjamin Sesko’s condition at his pre-match press conference.

After scoring his ninth Premier League goal of the season in Man United’s 3-2 home win over rivals Liverpool last weekend, Sesko was taken off at half time with a shin issue, but there is hope that the striker will be fit to feature in some capacity against Sunderland.

If Sesko is not fit to start up front, then Bryan Mbeumo would be expected to lead the line, with former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo operating on the right wing and Matheus Cunha - another goalscorer against Liverpool last time out - continuing on the left side of attack.

Bruno Fernandes, just one assist away from the all-time Premier League record of 20 for a single season, is set to continue in an advanced central role, while Kobbie Mainoo - the match-winner against Liverpool - and Casemiro link arms in deeper positions.

Patrick Dorgu returned from injury to feature as a substitute last time out and he may push for a start on Saturday, though Luke Shaw is likely to retain his spot at left-back, with Diogo Dalot playing on the opposite side of a four-man defence.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

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