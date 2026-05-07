Sunderland lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 07 May 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 19:23

Sunderland will have to cope without two players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Ballard was controversially sent off for pulling the hair of an opponent in the first half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Wolves, and is now set to miss the rest of the season with a three-game ban, though the Black Cats have launched an appeal.

Romaine Mundle is still sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Bertrand Traore (knee) and Nilson Angulo (unspecified) are both in contention to return to the matchday squad after taking part in training this week.

Head coach Regis Le Bris will weigh up whether to replace Ballard with either Lutsharel Geertruida or Luke O’Nien. Omar Alderete should partner either player at centre-back, while Nordi Mukiele and Reinildo Mandava continue as full-backs.

Granit Xhaka has been involved in more Premier League goals against Man United than any other opponent (five) and no player has scored more goals from outside the penalty box against the Red Devils than the Sunderland captain (three), who is expected to start again in midfield.

Habib Diarra will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI to play alongside Xhaka and Noah Sadiki in midfield, and his potential return could see Trai Hume make way and Enzo Le Fee move out wide.

Chemsdine Talbi could operate on the opposite flank to Le Fee, while Brian Brobbey is expected to continue as the central striker, even though he has scored just one goals and has received five yellow cards in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

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