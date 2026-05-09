Preview: Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 09 May 2026 06:59

Feyenoord Rotterdam will be looking to guarantee Champions League football for next season when they welcome cup winners AZ Alkmaar to De Kuip this Sunday evening.

The hosts head into the weekend boasting a seven-match unbeaten run, while the visitors return to the same ground on which they won the Dutch Cup a month ago.

Match preview

Feyenoord Rotterdam are one win away from mathematically securing a second-placed finish in the Eredivisie - something that would also confirm the club’s spot in the Champions League next season.

Another big motivation for Robin van Persie and his men is to deliver a victory in the final home match of what has proved to be a difficult campaign.

While finishing second remains a good achievement for the club, sitting 17 points behind the league champions PSV Eindhoven is undoubtedly disappointing.

While both teams share the same defensive record this season, the real difference comes in the number of goals scored, with PSV outgunning their rivals by 25 efforts.

Another reason for the mammoth gap between the top two sides is Feyenoord’s long list of draws this season.

In the last few weeks alone, the club have played out four stalemates from their last seven outings, including a couple of 1-1 draws against top four rivals.

Feyenoord’s last head-to-head meeting with AZ Alkmaar also ended in a draw, with the teams playing out a 3-3 thriller back in September.

© Imago / ANP

AZ Alkmaar have no real pressure going into these final two games of the season having already claimed the cup and sealed their spot in the Europa League next season.

Leeroy Echteld and his men enter the weekend sixth in the standings, with a four-match unbeaten run under their belts.

AZ continued that unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against FC Twente last weekend, primarily thanks to an equalising goal by Peer Koopmeiners in the 95th minute of the contest.

Mathematically speaking, AZ can still challenge Ajax for fourth spot, though that would require the Amsterdam giants to lose their final two matches.

Instead, AZ will simply look to preserve their current placing and remain above Heerenveen and FC Utrecht, who are both climbing.

In terms of motivation, the cup winners will be aiming to shake off their poor run of form on the road, which includes five defeats from seven.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

W D D D W W

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

W L W W D D

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L W D W D D

Team News

© Imago

Feyenoord are dealing with a lengthy injury list as they enter this weekend’s fixture.

South Korean midfielder In-Beom Hwang, for instance, remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury which has kept him out of action since mid-March.

Bart Nieuwkoop and Leo Sauer are unlikely to mark their returns, while Gijs Smal and Sem Steijn are also doubts.

Meanwhile, Thomas Beelen (broken leg), Shaqueel van Persie (knee), Malcolm Jeng (leg) and Shiloh Zand (knee) are all long-term absentees.

When it comes to AZ Alkmaar, the cup winners are missing a couple of names before their trip to Rotterdam.

Billy van Duijl has been in and out of the squad over recent weeks, and is unlikely to feature on Sunday.

The same can be said about forward Jizz Hornkamp, who has been on the sidelines since March.

In terms of goals, AZ will be relying on Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, who has scored 15 league goals this season.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Bos, Waranabe, Trauner, Deijl; Targhalline, Kraaijeveld; van den Elshout, Valente, Hadj Moussa; Ueda

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; de Wit, Penetra, Goes, Dijkstra; Clasie, Smit; Daal, Mijnans, Jensen; Parrott

We say: Feyenoord 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Feyenoord are looking to finish the season on a high, and we are backing them to pick up a big victory in their final home match of the campaign.

The hosts have a terrific home record this season, while AZ have not won an away league match since February.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.