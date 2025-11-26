Neymar's World Cup 2026 nightmare: What latest Santos 'setback' means for Brazil ambition

By Anthony Brown | 26 Nov 2025 14:54 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:22

Neymar's turbulent return to Brazilian football has hit a new nadir, with the Santos forward reportedly ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The 33-year-old missed Monday's match against Internacional, and further tests after the 1-1 draw are said to have confirmed he has a meniscus injury in his left knee.

According to Globo Esporte via Mail Sport, Neymar’s rumoured diagnosis ensures he will miss the crucial upcoming match against Sport and the final two fixtures of the season.

Santos had hoped the issue was merely discomfort, but the winger has now seemingly played his final minutes of a difficult year.

The club, 17th in the Brasileiro table with three games remaining, must now navigate a perilous relegation battle without their talismanic figure as they sit precariously in the drop zone.

Neymar injury: Legendary forward’s body betrays commitment

© Imago

Neymar’s latest disappointment is a letdown after Juan Pablo Vojvoda had previously expressed confidence that his star man would return to lead the fight against the drop.

“The plan is for him to be in the match against Sport,” the Santos head coach told reporters after Monday’s 1-1 draw.

“I have to talk to him, I'm not in his physical presence and I will respect Neymar's decisions. But his commitment is to be there, he always wants to be there.

“He's our leader on the field. He'll be there. He felt he wouldn't be able to meet the demands of today's game.”

While Neymar’s return to his boyhood club has been marred by some social media schadenfreude over failed skill moves, the 33-year-old scored four goals in 17 league matches.

However, the latest reports of a new injury emerging from Brazil suggest that he has played his last match for the Sao Paulo club.

Neymar injury hell: Have World Cup hopes been dashed?

© Imago

Neymar's latest setback worsens a challenging period for the forward, during which his ongoing injury issues have persisted.

The forward's time at Santos has also been disrupted by hamstring and thigh injuries, limiting him to just seven goals across all competitions in 2025.

Such ongoing fitness problems cast doubt over his ambitions to play for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, having not featured for the Selecao since October 2023.

Earlier this month, Carlo Ancelotti remarked on what Neymar must do to have a chance of making the Brazil squad for the finals in North America, suggesting that the former Barcelona player needs a role change.

“Neymar has recovered, but he needs to show performance,” said Ancelotti during the recent November hiatus. “When the Brazilian league ends, he'll have some vacation time, and then he must show his quality and physical condition again.

“The truth is that soccer today asks for many things, not just talent. Also, physical condition, intensity. Hopefully, Neymar can be at his best level.

“He needs to play more centrally, not as a winger. Wingers in today's soccer are players you need to help also defensively. When you play a little bit more inside, the defensive work is much less than if you play as a winger.”

However, the latest setback to his body leaves the legendary forward facing a steep challenge to regain health.

Neymar’s short-term contract ends at the close of 2025, although Santos could extend the deal until the beginning of the 2026 global showpiece.