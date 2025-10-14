Inter Miami are reportedly considering a high-profile move for Santos star Neymar, who could reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Santos star Neymar at the end of the calendar year.

The 33-year-old has spent the majority of the past few years in the Middle East, where he endured an injury-riddled spell at Al Hilal.

Neymar managed just seven appearances over an 18-month spell for the Saudi Pro League giants before his contract was terminated in January 2025.

Seeking home comforts, the Brazilian moved back to former club Santos at the start of 2025 and has since featured on 21 occasions.

A constant theme of the latter stages of his career, Neymar is currently struggling with an injury, picking up a thigh problem back in September.

Neymar offered to Messi's Inter Miami?

According to the Daily Mail, Santos forward Neymar could be heading towards an eye-catching move at the conclusion of the calendar year.

The report claims that the 33-year-old attacker has been offered to Inter Miami, who already have a list of star players on their roster.

It is understood that the MLS outfit and Neymar's representatives are yet to open talks surrounding a possible move at the end of 2025.

It is believed that David Beckham's Inter Miami are considering a swoop for the attacker, who is a one-time winner of the Champions League.

With Neymar's deal at Santos set the expire at the end of the current term, the player would be available for a free transfer in January 2026.

MSN reunited?

One of the greatest attacking trios in football history, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar lit up Camp Nou and beyond for Barcelona.

Known as MSN, the group were an almost-unstoppable force at the top end of the pitch, proving too much for Spanish and European defences alike.

Neymar - alongside Messi and Suarez - helped Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga crowns in 2015 and 2016, as well as the 2014-15 Champions League title.