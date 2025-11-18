Neymar transfer news: Does a Premier League shock await?

Neymar's future: A Premier League twist awaits?
Neymar focuses on helping Santos avoid relegation while clubs in England reportedly monitor his situation closely.


Neymar is reportedly set to become a free agent in January, alerting Premier League clubs to the Brazilian star's imminent future.

The 33-year-old is currently back at his boyhood club Santos but has not reached his former heights in terms of form and fitness since returning.

Instead, the ex-Barcelona superstar's return has been characterised by unsuccessful tricks and occasional outbursts at teammates.

Santos' position in 16th place in the Brasileiro has further fuelled speculation that the forward could be on the move again in the new year.

“Neymar is trying to help, but don’t forget that Neymar could eventually be available as a free agent from the beginning of January,” said Fabrizio Romano via SunSport. “So an interesting situation to follow because Neymar could consider a move in the January transfer window.  

“Now Neymar wants to be 100 per cent focused on his priority, so to help Santos avoid relegation and to do his best for his club. 

“In this moment Neymar is not having any advanced negotiation, but some calls have started to understand the situation of Neymar.  

“When there is a player of his level available on the market, it is obviously an opportunity.”

Which Premier League clubs could Neymar potentially join?

Santos' Neymar pictured on March 9, 2025

According to SunSport, five top-flight English clubs might consider signing Neymar, although the likelihood remains uncertain.

Chelsea, despite their emphasis on youth, could consider Neymar due to injuries to Cole Palmer and the South American squad: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro and Estevao, with the latter three being from Brazil.

Manchester United, reportedly still aiming for a high-profile signing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may see Neymar's star power as a commercial benefit.

Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola's expertise in managing talented players, are also linked, while Liverpool and Newcastle United might take advantage of his availability; Newcastle’s wealthy owners could be tempted to sign Neymar.

Are any of the reported moves plausible for Neymar?

Neymar Junior pictured for Santos in August 2025

While Neymar's potential departure from Santos could prompt several European clubs to consider a move for the 33-year-old, the Premier League seems unlikely in reality.

Chelsea are probably not able to make room for another maverick in their squad and the club’s strict policy of favouring young talent with high potential rules out the experienced Brazilian.

Indeed, the chances of Neymar transferring to England are currently slim, ruling out the Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The main obstacle for any Premier League team would be the forward's salary demands and image rights, which significantly differ from his current earnings at Santos.

Anthony Brown

