Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio gives an expletive response to rumours linking the Italian giants with a move for Brazil and Santos attacker Neymar.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has shut down suggestions that the Italian giants will look to sign Neymar if he becomes available on a free transfer.

Neymar currently plies his trade at boyhood club Santos where he made an emotional return after an injury-riddled 18-month spell at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

The 33-year-old was sidelined for a year with a ruptured ACL and also struggled with hamstring problems during his time at Al-Hilal, where he played just seven times following his €90m transfer from Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal in January before finalising a return to Santos, where he hopes to regain his form and fitness in the hope of representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Neymar continues to struggle with a niggling hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for 13 Brasileiro matches - across the 13 league games he has taken part in, the attacker has chipped in with just three goals.

Neymar is under contract at Santos until December and speculation over a move to Europe or MLS has surfaced in recent weeks.

Neymar to Inter rumours are “bull****”

Recent reports claim that Inter Miami have been offered the chance to sign Neymar and the proposed eye-catching transfer would see him reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

It has since been suggested that Inter Milan could make a surprise swoop for Neymar, but club chief Ausilio has unequivocally played down the “nonsense”.

"Neymar? Come on, that's bulls****. Never contacted, never offered. It's nonsense,” Ausilio insisted during an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

Inter Milan, managed by Cristian Chivu, have had no problems finding the back of the net so far this season, as they have scored a division-high 18 goals across their opening seven Serie A matches and currently sit second in the table, just one point behind leaders and rivals AC Milan.

Star attacking duo Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have scored five goals each across all competitions, including three strikes each in Serie A, while summer signing Ange-Yoan Bonny has also scored three league goals this term.

Meanwhile, Ausilio has also commented on his own future and was asked if he could be tempted by an irresistible offer from Al-Hilal - now managed by ex-Inter boss Simone Inzaghi - but he replied: “Everything can be refused.”

He added: "There's not much to say. I'm happy where I am, I have a contract until 2027. In the past, I've received offers that were even more financially attractive, but I've never moved from here.”

Ausilio is currently focused on his role at Inter and is working on ways to strengthen the first-team squad across the next two transfer windows, but Neymar is certainly one player who is not on his radar.