Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs locked in 'negotiations' with Brazil star amid January Thomas Frank question

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 19:16

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed personal terms with Santos FC left-back Joao Victor de Souza Menezes (Souza), the latest report has claimed.

Spurs will hope they can bounce back from defeat when they take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Saturday, with the club having lost against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Boss Thomas Frank is sure to make numerous changes to the team that faces Villa due to injuries in his squad.

Spurs would be better positioned in the second half of the campaign if they were to make additions, especially as nine players are at risk of missing the weekend's FA Cup game.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Brazilian left-back Souza, while claiming that a bid to Santos FC for the defender is expected soon.

© Imago / IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Souza in profile: Do Spurs need Santos FC defender?

Many fans have urged the club to make offensive reinforcements, though the attacking nature of Souza could improve the team in the final third.

The Brazilian scored one goal and provided two assists in the 2025 Brasileiro, but it should be noted that he only started 19 times in the league, and it is no surprise that he has attracted interest from Europe.

Souza is expected to miss Santos' match against Novorizontino on Saturday as talks progress, and a deal could soon be wrapped up.

The 19-year-old would likely come in as a deputy to Destiny Udogie, who is currently out injured due to a hamstring issue, and his arrival would allow Djed Spence to start more often as a right-back.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Thomas Frank future: Should Tottenham trust boss this January?

While Spurs would undoubtedly benefit from strengthening in the January transfer window, there are question marks about whether they should give Frank more additions.

The former Brentford boss has failed to impress in the dugout, with the Londoners currently 14th in the Premier League.

Spurs have scored one or fewer goals in 10 of their 21 top-flight fixtures, and the Dane has not yet built a strong connection to the fanbase.

Before sanctioning further spending on Frank, Spurs' hierarchy must ensure they believe that the head coach is the right man for the job, as they otherwise risk introducing a new manager to an ill-fitting squad.