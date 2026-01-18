Tottenham transfer news: £13m Spurs signing says goodbye ahead of January switch

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 13:26

A Tottenham Hotspur-bound defender has issued a heartfelt goodbye to his current club ahead of his £13m switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites are in disarray after their harrowing 2-1 home loss to West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League clash, which ramped up the pressure on head coach Thomas Frank.

The Dane's side have now lost three straight games in all tournaments, are winless in five and have picked up a paltry three victories from their last 15 contests; sack-worthy form in the eyes of many.

Frank's position is now believed to be under threat, as Spurs are holding internal talks about whether to dismiss the head coach or keep faith in the ex-Brentford manager to turn his team's fortunes around.

Regardless of Spurs' managerial decision, the hierarchy have already made a firm decision on a new arrival, as Santos left-back Souza is on the verge of completing his move to North London.

Souza says goodbye to Santos before £13m Tottenham transfer

The 19-year-old posted an emotional goodbye to Santos on Instagram on Saturday night, writing: "After 10 years of defending this shield, the time has come for a new challenge.

"The last year was intense, of growth and overcoming, but even in the difficult moments, I felt the affection and support of the Santista cheerleading. This will never be forgotten.

"I walk out with my head held high, grateful for all that I have experienced and for the certainty that this story was built with truth. Thanks for everything, @santosfc is a pride that not everyone can have!"

Football.london reports that Souza - who has already passed his medical - was in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Saturday's West Ham loss and also visited the dressing room.

The former Brazil youth international - who won the Under-17 South American championship in 2023 - leaves Santos having registered one goal and four assists in 38 games for the South American giants.

When could Souza make his Tottenham debut?

© Imago / IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Spurs return to action in just two days' time when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and there is no guarantee that Souza's arrival will be confirmed before the visit of the German giants.

Regardless, Souza could not make his Tottenham debut in midweek anyway, as Spurs cannot add any new signings to their Champions League squad until the knockout stages.

The 2006-born defender must also receive a work permit before he can line up for Tottenham, but if all goes to plan, he could be involved in next weekend's Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Souza's arrival is particularly timely for Tottenham, as Ben Davies was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury on Saturday, although there is still no firm update on the Welshman's condition.

Souza will become Spurs' second signing of the January window after Conor Gallagher, who made his Tottenham debut from the start against West Ham.