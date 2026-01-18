Thomas Frank sacked: Tottenham Hotspur ‘weigh up’ manager’s future after West Ham United setback

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Jan 2026 05:05 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 05:30

Thomas Frank’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly under intense scrutiny after the club’s latest setback.

The London club fell to a demoralising 2-1 home defeat to cross-town rivals West Ham United in Saturday’s Premier League action, leaving them 14th in the table and frustrating supporters who showed their displeasure at the final whistle against the Hammers.

Spurs’ latest setback means that the Lilywhites have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions, intensifying the pressure on Frank.

Now, a report from Sky Sports News suggests that the former Brentford boss may soon get the chop in North London.

Spurs ‘weighing up’ Frank sacking after West Ham loss

© Imago / Paul Marriott

According to the report, the Tottenham board are seriously considering the dismissal of Frank following the toxic atmosphere at the stadium on Saturday.

The Danish manager was booed off by the home support as chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" rang out after Callum Wilson’s late stoppage-time winner for the Hammers.

While the hierarchy had previously been keen to provide the former Brentford boss with time to oversee a long-term rebuild, eight defeats in 14 matches have reportedly pushed their patience to breaking point.

Frank remained defiant in his post-match press conference, insisting that he retains the trust of the players and is capable of turning around the club.

"Of course, I’ve probably had better times,” admitted the Spurs boss. “It’s probably not the best time of course, but I understand, I’m the man in charge, so the blame will go to me.

“But I can promise that I’m sitting here, giving everything, every single day. I feel the trust from everyone and there’s only one way, we need to keep going.”

However, the lack of an offensive threat and recurring defensive lapses have left the manager in a precarious position after 22 matches played.

Frank’s Spurs future: Glasner and Pochettino linked with role

© Imago / Mark Pain

The uncertainty surrounding Frank's future has inevitably led to speculation regarding potential successors to lead the North London club into the second half of the season.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to take the role, although his current commitments with the Eagles could complicate any mid-season approach.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino remains a popular choice among the fanbase, though his ongoing role with the United States national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup makes a permanent return unlikely until the summer.

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola is also reportedly admired by the Spurs leadership for his high-energy style of play and tactical flexibility.

Johnny Heitinga could be asked to take temporary charge for the visit of Borussia Dortmund if a decision is made to act before the midweek fixture.