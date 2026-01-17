Tottenham 1-2 West Ham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Spurs suffer stunning last-gasp defeat to bitter rivals

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 17:16 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 17:19

Thomas Frank's future as Tottenham Hotspur boss is hanging by a thread following a spectacular late defeat to West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

It appeared that the points would be shared in the London derby, with Cristian Romero cancelling out an opener from Crysencio Summerville to leave the two teams level at 1-1 in the Premier League contest.

However, West Ham came up with a last-gasp winner through Callum Wilson, with the Hammers securing a 2-1 victory to move onto 17 points in the Premier League table.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit 18th in the division, four points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, while the result has left Tottenham in 14th, eight points off the top five.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Mark Pain

What a finish.

Not too many would have seen this result coming, but West Ham took advantage of a Tottenham side that are struggling badly at such a vital stage of the campaign.

Both managers entered the match under pressure; Nuno was able to secure a monumental win, but Frank's job at the helm is now in severe doubt.

The 52-year-old's work at Brentford was sensational, but there is no doubt that it has not worked at Tottenham, and the reaction of the supporters on Saturday was telling.

Spurs are 14th in the Premier League table, and while they have again been struck by so many injury problems, their campaign has, once again, simply not been good enough.

Some difficult conversations will occur in the days that follow, but on the flip side, this was such a massive result for a West Ham team that were desperately in need of a boost.

TOTTENHAM VS. WEST HAM HIGHLIGHTS

Crysencio Summerville goal vs. Tottenham (15th minute, Tottenham 0-1 West Ham)

Summerville sends West Ham ahead in the London derby, with the attacker's shot from inside the box taking a deflection before ending up in the back of the net.

Silence inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium!

Cristian Romero goal vs. West Ham (63rd minute, Tottenham 1-1 West Ham)

Tottenham level the scores in the 63rd minute of the match, as Romero heads a brilliant delivery from Wilson Odobert into the back of the net - game on!

Callum Wilson goal vs. Tottenham (93rd minute, Tottenham 1-2 West Ham)

Oh my goodness me! West Ham have surely won it in the final moments, with Wilson firing home from close range after Tottenham fail to deal with a corner. Incredible scenes!

MAN OF THE MATCH - CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE

Summerville was the star of the show for West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was on the scoresheet for the Hammers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he continued to cause problems throughout the contest.

Summerville also used the ball impressively, completing 30 of his 32 passes.

TOTTENHAM VS. WEST HAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 62%-38% West Ham

Shots: Tottenham 27-17 West Ham

Shots on target: Tottenham 6-4 West Ham

Corners: Tottenham 11-5 West Ham

Fouls: Tottenham 12-17 West Ham

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham are back on home soil next Saturday, with the Hammers welcoming Sunderland to the London Stadium in the 12.30pm kickoff.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will now switch their attention to the Champions League, preparing to welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.