Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'one step away' from Souza signing with 'deal structure' agreed

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 14:43

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly moved a step closer to the signing of Santos youngster Souza.

Spurs are in the midst of a crisis under the tutelage of Thomas Frank, who is losing the favour of the players in the first-team ranks.

Whilst the rest of the so-called Big Six fight it out for European berths and titles, the Lilywhites are marooned in midtable.

Frank and company suffered their latest Premier League blow on Wednesday night, when they lost late on at Bournemouth.

With the game level at 2-2 heading into the final moments, Antoine Semenyo bagged a last-second winner with his final Cherries contribution before moving to Manchester City.

© Imago / Focus Images

Spurs closing in on Souza signature?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are heading towards the capture of a young defender in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Europa League holders are closing in on a completed deal for Santos left-back Souza.

It is understood that Spurs have reached an agreement for personal terms with the 19-year-old and his agent.

The Premier League side have also supposedly settled on paying just over £13m for the talents of the Brazilian.

There is said to be one final step in the process, though, with the payment terms yet to be finalised by the two clubs.

© Imago / Sportimage

Spurs' left-back issues

Tottenham are currently battling on without the services of their first-choice left-back in the form of Destiny Udogie.

The 23-year-old is a key player for Spurs but consistently struggles to stay out of the treatment room, where he resides at present due to a hamstring problem.

Not only a solution for the long term, Souza would be able to provide much-needed cover and competition at left-back in North London this season.