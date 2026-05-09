Leeds lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after Noah Okafor injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 10:19

Leeds United have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.

The Whites will secure survival if they can match or better West Ham United's result against Arsenal, but they will have to do so without Noah Okafor, who will miss his team's next two games with a calf strain.

The Switzerland international's blow comes during a rich vein of form for the attacker, who netted his sixth goal in seven Premier League games during Leeds' 3-1 win over Burnley two Fridays ago.

However, Daniel Farke has a few options competing to replace him, as Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Lukas Nmecha and Brenden Aaronson are all vying for selection alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As Nmecha came on for Okafor during the victory against the Clarets, he is seemingly first in line to deputise for his stricken teammate in Farke's 3-5-2 system.

Further back, James Justin will also be required to fill in for Gabriel Gudmundsson - nursing a hamstring injury - at left wing-back, but Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach are all raring to go in the middle.

Farke is also optimistic that Pascal Struijk will recover from a hip concern in time for Monday night, but if not, Sebastiaan Bornauw should slot into the backline alongside Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Bijol, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Justin; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

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