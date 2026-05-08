Arsenal transfer news: Gunners closely monitoring PSG attacker but face competition from top European clubs

By Saikat Mandal | 08 May 2026 20:27 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 20:32

Arsenal are reportedly showing strong interest in signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in the summer of 2023 and has grown into an important figure for the French champions, making close to 150 appearances and scoring 38 goals across all competitions.

During the 2024-25 campaign, the versatile attacker scored 21 goals in all competitions and played a major role in helping PSG win their maiden Champions League title.

Although the 23-year-old has not quite matched those heights this season, the Frenchman has still registered 12 goals across all competitions and remains on course to add another Ligue 1 title, while PSG are also preparing for another Champions League final.

Barcola remains highly rated at Parc des Princes, but with Luis Enrique blessed with a wealth of attacking options, speculation over his long-term future continues to surface.

Arsenal eye move for Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners are 'closely monitoring' Barcola's situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sky Deutschland journalist claims Arsenal are actively searching for a high-level option on the left flank and view the PSG attacker as a serious candidate.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal could be forced into reshaping their attacking options in the summer.

Should departures materialise, the North London club may consider a move for Barcola, although they are unlikely to get a clear run at the player.

Liverpool could challenge Arsenal for Barcola

© Iconsport

Barcelona are also said to be monitoring Barcola, but their ongoing financial limitations could make any move difficult to execute.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to enter the market for a new wide attacker with Mohamed Salah set to leave at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract.

Given Barcola's ability to operate across the front line, the Frenchman could be an attractive option for the Reds as they plan for life after Salah, and while PSG are under no pressure to sell, a summer battle for his signature cannot be entirely ruled out.