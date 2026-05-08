Preview: Al Ittihad vs Damac - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 08 May 2026 20:05

Damac can boost their hopes of Saudi Pro League survival by beating hosts Al Ittihad at Al-Faisal Stadium on Sunday.

Sitting fourth last in 15th place with 26 points, Damac are only three points ahead of the bottom three with three matches remaining, whereas Al Ittihad are sixth with 49 points and are out of ACF Champions League contention.

Match preview

The home side were held to a goalless stalemate by Al Kholood on Monday, a game in which they failed to convert any of their five big chances.

Boss Sergio Conceicao's team have endured a disappointing season considering they claimed the title in 2024-25 with a points total of 83, but the maximum they can end 2025-26 with is 62 points.

The Tigers have encountered difficulties in the final third, scoring one or fewer goals in seven of their nine most recent games, and they are the lowest scorers in the top six (47).

Al Ittihad's draw with Al Kholood means they have now taken seven points from the last 18 on offer, with the club suffering four defeats and conceding three or more goals three times.

The hosts' record at home has been largely been positive this season considering they have won five of their past seven clashes at Al-Faisal Stadium, but while they only lost once in that period, they are now winless in their last two at the ground.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Damac were beaten 2-0 by Al Khaleej on May 2, losing their second game in a row, as well as their third in five Saudi Pro League matches.

Knight of the South failed to score in three of those fixtures, and they also picked the ball out of their own net seven times.

The club may boast a three-point lead over 16th-placed Al Riyadh, but they will face league-leaders Al Nassr in matchweek 34, and they are still at serious risk of relegation.

When the two clubs clashed on January 13, they were forced to share the spoils after drawing 1-1, and they both had two wins against each other in their prior four meetings.

Defeat for manager Fabio Carille would be his side's third consecutive loss on their travels, and it would be their sixth in their last eight away outings.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

L

L

W

L

W

D

Damac Saudi Pro League form:

W

L

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media

Al Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic is set to be protected by centre-back's Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili and Hasan Kadesh, who both started against Al Kholood.

Midfielders Awad Al Nashri and Danilo Pereira were trusted last time out, and the duo's defensive intstincts could be key on Sunday.

Striker En-Nesyri has only scored once in his last four games for the club, and he must improve his record in front of goal if his side are to get back to winning ways.

As for Damac, they could field wide attackers David Kaiki and Jonathan Okita either side of centre-forward Arielson, who will be looking for his second goal of the league season.

Morlaye Sylla, Tariq Mohammed and Valentin Vada may be used in as a trio ahead of centre-backs Jamal Harkass and Abdelkader Bedrane.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Simic, Sharahili, Kadesh, Mitaj; Al Nashri, Danilo; Al-Julaydan, Aouar, Bergwijn; En-Nesyri

Damac possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Al-Hawsawi, Harkass, Bedrane, Al Obaid; Sylla, Mohammed, Vada; Kaiki, Arielson, Okita

We say: Al Ittihad 2-0 Damac

Despite the fact the hosts have struggled offensively, their opponents' attacking displays have been even more concerning.

Al Ittihad also boast an excellent record at Al-Faisal Stadium, and anything other than a home victory would be a significant upset this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.