Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 08 May 2026 20:25 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 20:33

Separated by just one point and one place in the Eredivisie table, Fortuna Sittard and PEC Zwolle go head-to-head at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Sunday.

A win for either side would guarantee top-flight safety, although a draw could also suffice depending on results elsewhere.

Match preview

Indiscipline and a failure to see out a lead summed up Fortuna’s 2-1 defeat to Heerenveen a fortnight ago, and a similar story unfolded in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Feyenoord as Danny Buijs’s men led, had a man sent off, and ultimately came away empty-handed.

The Fortunezen have now lost four of their last five matches—a stark contrast for a side with European ambitions just two months ago—and head into the penultimate matchday with their Eredivisie status for 2026-27 still not secured.

With more than three-quarters of their 36 points coming at home, Sittard have relied heavily on results in front of their fans, but they are winless in their last four at home and have managed just one win in seven home matches in 2026 (D2, L4).

After going unbeaten in five straight meetings with Zwolle, Fortuna have now lost five of the last six encounters, including each of the most recent three, with a 1-0 defeat in December’s reverse fixture at the MAC3PARK Stadion.

Having opened the scoring in five of their last six matches, Sunday’s hosts have often failed to capitalise on strong starts, something they will aim to address in their final home outing before wrapping up the campaign away at Utrecht.

© Imago

Ten days after suffering their heaviest defeat of the season against PSV, Zwolle returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Heracles, ending a three-game winless run.

Since winning promotion in 2023, Henry van der Vegt’s side have comfortably kept their heads above water and even came close to a European finish last season.

While the current campaign has seen a downturn, they remain six points clear of the bottom three and are within touching distance of safety once more.

However, De Blauwvingers will want to seal safety with a positive result this weekend, especially with a daunting trip to Feyenoord looming on the final day.

Having collected just nine points from a possible 48, Zwolle have the fourth-worst away record in the Eredivisie, but can take confidence from a comprehensive 4-1 victory on their last visit to Sittard in January 2025.

Zwolle and Fortuna have netted 10 goals apiece in the opening 15 minutes of matches this term, hinting that a high degree of entertainment could be on the cards right from the first whistle.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

W

L

L

D

L

L

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

D

W

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Philip Brittijn, Ivo Pinto, Jasper Dahlhaus, and Paul Gladon are all suspended and will play no part for Fortuna Sittard.

The hosts are also without Ramazan Bayram and Daley Sinkgraven (both knee), while Luka Tunjic and Justin Lonwijk are sidelined with groin and muscle issues respectively.

Nick Marsman, Edouard Michut and Shawn Adewoye round off a lengthy injury list for Fortuna.

Shola Shoretire, Jan Faberski, David Woute and Samir Lagsir are all unavailable for Zwolle due to knee injuries.

Jasper Schendelaar (thigh) is also sidelined, along with Damian van der Haar, Younes Namli and Jadiel Pereira de Gama.

Sherel Floranus is suspended, paving the way for Tristan Gooijer to start at left-back.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Koopmans; Kasanwirjo, Marquez Alvarez, Hubner, Van Ottele; Oukili, Duijvestijn; Peterson, Ihattaren, Limnios; Sierhuis

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Gooijer, MacNulty, Aertssen; Buurmeester, Thomas; De Rooij, Oosting, Velanas; Kostons

We say: Fortuna Sittard 2-2 PEC Zwolle

Fortuna and Zwolle are both among the top three for goals conceded in the division, so it is hard to see Sunday’s clash being a dull affair.

There is little to separate the sides, so we are tipping a draw with honours even at the final whistle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.