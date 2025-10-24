Sports Mole takes a close look at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior's record against Barcelona ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash.

© Imago

Vinicius Junior will be aiming to help Real Madrid pick up all three points on Sunday afternoon, when Xabi Alonso's side welcome Barcelona in Spain's top flight.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, with Bernabeu playing host to the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 campaign.

Vinicius' future remains the subject of much speculation, with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia at some stage in the near future thought to be possible, but he is still a vital player for Real Madrid.

The Brazil international has scored five goals and registered five assists in 12 appearances for Real Madrid at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, including five goals and four assists in nine La Liga outings.

Vinicius will now be looking to help Alonso's side pick up all three points in gameweek 10.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how the South American has performed against Barcelona during his professional career.

Vinicius Junior record vs. Barcelona

Played: 21

Won: 10

Drawn: 1

Lost: 10

Goals: 7

Assists: 6

Vinicius has faced Barcelona on 21 occasions during his professional career, boasting a record of 10 wins, one draw and 10 defeats against them, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in the process.

Twelve of those fixtures have taken place in La Liga, with Vinicius winning seven times and losing five, but he has only managed two goals against the Catalan side in Spain's top flight, demonstrating that there is clear room for improvement.

The Brazilian has also tackled Barcelona on five occasions in the Copa del Rey, boasting a record of one win, one draw and three defeats, scoring once and registering two assists.

The majority of Vinicius's personal success against the Catalan side has come in the Spanish Super Cup, scoring four goals and registering two assists in four games versus them in the competition, recording two wins in the process, including a hat-trick in the 4-1 success for Real Madrid in the 2024 final.

Vinicius also set up Kylian Mbappe to score in the 2025 final, but Real Madrid were beaten 5-2 by the Catalan giants. The forward will not look back too fondly on his first-ever La Liga game against Barcelona, as he played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss for Real Madrid at Bernabeu in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Brazilian's first league goal against Barcelona came in a 2-0 success for Real Madrid in 2020, and he has helped Los Blancos win six of their 10 league games with the Catalan side since then.

Vinicius played the full 90 minutes of a 2-1 win for Carlo Ancelotti's side in El Clasico during the 2023-24 campaign, with Jude Bellingham netting a brace in that encounter away from home, before scoring once and providing an assist in a 3-2 success for Los Blancos in the reverse game at Bernabeu.

The forward has been a part of three home La Liga losses for Real Madrid in El Clasico, including two 4-0 defeats, the latest of which came on October 26, 2024, as Real Madrid's long unbeaten run in the league was brought to an end.

Vinicius could also not help Real Madrid beat Barcelona in April 2025, with Los Blancos losing 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final. The forward then provided two assists in Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in La Liga in May 2025.

No Data Analysis info