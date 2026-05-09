Chelsea transfer news: Man United, Spurs among clubs 'keeping tabs' on Sporting Lisbon star

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 10:35 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 10:36

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs who are considering a move for Sporting Lisbon left-back Maxi Araujo.

The Blues have a strong working relationship with the Portuguese giants having secured deals for Dario Essugo and Geovany Quenda since the start of 2025.

However, while those two players were signed as starlets, Chelsea chiefs are under pressure to acquire more established stars going forward.

That is a consequence of the club realistically requiring at least two wins from their final three fixtures to finish in the top half of the Premier League table and stay in contention for European qualification.

According to AS, there is the possibility of BlueCo giving the green light for a move for Araujo during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea one of four clubs interested in Araujo

The report suggests that Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have all had scouts present at Sporting fixtures.

Araujo, who can play down the left flank, has impressed for the Primeira Liga side this season, contributing seven goals and four assists from 38 top flight and Champions League appearances.

Many of those outings have come from left-back, but the Uruguay international has also been used at wing-back and as a winger.

Sporting would allegedly demand in the region of €50m (£43.26m) if clubs firm up their interest in the player.

Furthermore, they remain in a strong position to demand their desired fee, a consequence of Araujo still having over three years left on his contract.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Why Araujo is not what Chelsea need

While Marc Cucurella has been viewed as untouchable as Chelsea left-back for some time, there are signs that may not be the case in the long term.

Not only have the Spain international's performances dropped off this season, he has publicly acknowledged that he is open to a return to Barcelona should they express any interest.

Araujo's attacking numbers suggest that he would be a suitable alternative, yet Chelsea are in desperate need of height and physically in their team.

Players such as Reece James, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - all relatively small players - are untouchable in their respective positions when fit, so a position such as left-back needs to be viewed as a way of getting another player in excess of 6ft 2ins into the team.

Not only do Chelsea struggle at defending set-pieces, they have not kept a Premier League clean sheet since the middle of January.